The city of Decatur is considering a ban on the parking of vehicles in front yards as part of the proposed rewrite of its zoning ordinances.
Consultant Clarion Inc., of North Carolina, included a ban of parking vehicles in the front yards of new subdivisions in the first four modules of the zoning rewrite released in January. City Director of Development Wally Terry said they intend to extend the ban to existing homes in the final four modules.
“It’s a great idea because there’s nothing more unsightly than a car parked on the front lawn,” Councilman Chuck Ard said.
Ard said the ban is part of the proposed zoning plan because residents requested it as part of the One Decatur comprehensive plan written and approved in 2018.
The proposed ordinance applying to new developments requires cars in street-facing yards to be parked on a hard surface, like asphalt or concrete, or on a thick bed of gravel. It also prohibits such driveways from taking up more than 40% of the front lot or 500 square feet, whichever is greater.
Terry said the proposal in the ordinance will need to be adjusted. He wants the ordinance to be limited to addressing homes with “chronic” parking issues in which multiple vehicles park in the front yard, often killing the grass and “creating a mudhole."
However, Terry said he wouldn’t want to cite someone who has a party and a large number of guests park in the host’s yard.
Terry noted the ban could pose a problem for large families with multiple drivers.
“It’s a very difficult situation that’s truly hard to address,” Terry said. “It doesn’t look good and it’s a nuisance, but there might be good reasons for them to park in a front yard.”
Councilman Billy Jackson called the proposal to stop people from parking in the front yard “too subjective.” He pointed out that enforcement is the main problem.
“I don’t care for parking cars in the front yard, but how do you decide one guy’s parking is more flagrant than another person’s parking?” Jackson said. “The law is not intended to be subjective.”
Ard said he also doesn’t want the ordinance to be subjective.
“The punishment should be pretty cut and dry,” Ard said.
This is not the first time the city has considered a ban on the parking of vehicles in yards. City officials studied the matter in 2007.
Former Mayor Don Kyle last week said the 2007 review was prompted by concerns that people were destroying the quality of their front yards and leaving mudholes. This isn’t just an eyesore issue, he said, it’s also an issue that impacts home values.
“My recollection is the idea became so broad that it went beyond our intentions,” Kyle said.
Kyle said he remembers a time when he, his wife or one of their three children would have to park in the yard because they didn’t have enough driveway space if everyone was at home.
Councilman Charles Kirby said front-yard parking is becoming an issue in some neighborhoods that are on the decline.
“It looks terrible,” Kirby said. “But without covenants, I don’t know if it’s possible to stop it. There’s a fine balance between government intrusion and property ownership."
A covenant is a permanent restriction on the use of property that typically is imposed by the developer or a homeowners association.
Terry said Community Development would likely enforce the zoning ban if approved by the council. He said they would initially warn violators with a letter but then write a citation that will require them to appear in Municipal Court. The municipal judge would then impose a punishment consistent with the enforcement provisions of the zoning ordinance.
However, Jackson and Kirby said Community Development is doing all it can do to enforce the city’s weed, junk and dilapidated homes ordinance, and that giving it additional responsibilities is unrealistic.
Other cities like Madison, Oklahoma City, and Fort Worth, Texas, ban vehicles in front yards. The Madison ordinance provides: "Parking of motorized vehicles shall be prohibited within the yard area between the street and the building, except on a paved driveway." The Code Enforcement Department addresses violations of the ordinance.
