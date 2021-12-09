City employees’ Christmas bonuses got bumped up $500 more than expected — to $1,000 — as the Decatur City Council made the change Tuesday at the urging of Mayor Tab Bowling.
Employees were already getting a budgeted $100 one-time pay increase. When Chief Financial Officer Kyle Demeester said the city finished fiscal 2021 with roughly $20 million in its unassigned reserves, Bowling proposed raising the bonus by $900 at a total cost to the city of about $400,000.
Council President Jacob Ladner initially only wanted to go up by $400, and the agenda item at Tuesday's meeting was for an increase of that amount to bring the bonus to $500.
However, Councilman Kyle Pike changed Ladner’s mind right before Tuesday night’s meeting, and the $900 per full-time employee hired before Sept. 30 received unanimous approval. City employees will receive what is officially designated as a one-time pay increase Dec. 17.
“What Kyle (Pike) said made total sense and he made some good points,” Ladner said. “I trust Kyle.”
Pike said he saw another chance for the council to support city employees who are already getting a 2.5% cost-of-living raise in fiscal 2022.
“Employees literally are the backbone of our city operations,” Pike said. “We could not get the things that are done without them.”
Councilman Carlton McMasters said he has some trepidation about the higher amount, but decided to go along with the rest of the council. He said employees deserve the increase after going through the coronavirus pandemic.
“Luckily, the city is in excellent financial shape,” McMasters said. “I’m glad we can afford it this year, but that’s not to say we can afford it every year.”
Councilman Billy Jackson said he wanted to include a one-time pay increase when the fiscal 2022 budget was approved in September. He pointed out that employees’ health insurance increased and this “swallows up” the cost-of-living raise.
“A majority of our employees work hard and keep our city operating fluidly,” Jackson said. “I think it’s important that we reward them whenever we have the opportunity.”
Bowling said he appreciates the council’s willingness to raise the amount of the pay increase. While he did push for going from $400 to $900 at last week’s work session, he said he didn’t campaign for the change.
“We’re really blessed to be in this financial position so I want to do this for our employees,” Bowling said.
Ladner and Pike said the additional $400,000 spent for the pay increase won’t impact any of the numerous projects and expenses recently discussed by city officials.
Bowling said he’s “eager to see” what the council decides to do with the unassigned fund balance. He said decisions also have to be made on the $10.8 million the city is getting from the American Rescue Plan Act.
“Around 80% of the ARPA money is going to infrastructure to support new residential commercial developments,” Bowling said. “I hope to see more paving, and we’re just one phone call away from needing a (fire) Station 9 north of the Tennessee River.”
Jackson said he still wants the City Council to approve a pay increase for retired city employees, who he says haven’t had an increase since 2007. This proposal hasn’t received much support so far, he said.
