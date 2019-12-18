The Decatur City Council voted Monday to provide supplemental insurance coverage for firefighters diagnosed with cancer.
In a 5-0 vote, the council authorized Mayor Tab Bowling to execute an agreement for an enhanced plan option of Hartford Life and Accident Insurance Co. that will cost a total of $21,806.40 a year for all covered employees. The basic plan would cost $20,512.80. Its effective date is Jan. 1.
Human Resources Director Richelle Sandlin told council members that a poll of cities across the state showed that about half of them provide an enhanced plan. An enhanced plan would include both critical illness and long-term disability coverage for all cancers.
“The city will pay 100% of the premium,” Sandlin said.
There are 113 Decatur Fire & Rescue firefighters eligible for the coverage.
A new Alabama law requires local governments to provide supplemental insurance coverage for all paid career firefighters diagnosed with cancer. The bill lists about 20 specific types of cancer, including lung, thyroid, brain, Hodgkin’s lymphoma and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.
The council also authorized a 30-day job posting for a new fire chief.
Former Fire Chief Tony Grande, who had an annual salary of $110,000, announced earlier this month that he would resign to become executive director of the state of Tennessee’s Firefighting Personnel Standards and Education Commission. His last day after five and a half years with Decatur Fire & Rescue was Friday. He will start his new job on Jan. 2.
Sandlin plans to post the job on the city’s website and advertise the position with state and local fire associations and on job boards this week.
