Huntsville Blue Bikes

This is one of eight stations included in Huntsville's Blue Bikes bike-share program, similar to the program being considered in Decatur. Huntsville has a fleet of 30 bicycles, which are rented with an app. [COURTESY PHOTO]

The Decatur City Council will vote Monday on whether to begin a bike-share program that would allow low-cost rentals from three bike racks that likely would be located in downtown Decatur and at two city parks.

bayne.hughes@decaturdaily.com or 256-340-2432.

