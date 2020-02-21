The City Council is considering a group of candidates with diverse backgrounds as it prepares to select the second director in the history of Decatur Youth Services.
City Council President Paige Bibbee said the council will discuss the choices among the five candidates at Monday’s 5 p.m. work session. If they can come to a consensus, they’ll vote at the March 2 meeting.
The second in command at DYS, a former staff member, a Boys and Girls Club director, an educator and a USA Cycling executive each got an hour this week to convince the council they should replace former Director Bruce Jones. Jones started the urban youth program in 1994 and retired Jan. 31.
All but one of the candidates are Decatur natives or work in the city.
Human Resources Director Richelle Sandlin asked a series of 14 questions for each candidate with council members adding questions and some comments about the future of the program.
Councilman Billy Jackson said he would like to see DYS “continue growing in the direction that it’s going in. We need someone who will work hard to make sure all of the kids in the community are part of the programs.”
Jackson added that Youth Services has a lot of great programs that need to be “polished" and expanded. He said DYS needs a director who is willing to work the necessary extra hours to make the program successful.
Jackson has always been complimentary of Jones’ willingness to work overtime in attending games and dealing with the issues faced by families.
Mayor Tab Bowling said he wants the new director to “do an analysis, see what the needs are and set a course of action for DYS.”
The five candidates:
• Lemzel Johnson, DYS lead programs supervisor — Hired last year, Johnson touted his time in DYS learning from Jones since returning to Decatur and his eight years as director of the Neighborhood Christian Center, starting in 1996.
Johnson said he has a five-year plan that began when he was hired and started learning from Jones. He said Youth Services needs to improve its partnerships, including with the Parks and Recreation, Police and Fire departments.
“We need to be more efficient and more effective by getting back into the community,” Johnson said.
The DYS staff is predominantly black and it has served mainly black students. Johnson said the department has struggled with becoming more diverse even though it now has two bilingual staff members.
Johnson said he would like to get more Hispanic kids involved in the program, particularly in sports, “but they just don’t trust us.”
DYS had planned to start an English-as-a-second-language program at Brookhaven Middle School, but that building was shut down and they didn’t have the space.
• Elizabeth Cantrell, Hazel Green High School assistant principal — Cantrell is a career educator who specializes in dealing with at-risk students. She said she has focused on trying to help at-risk students with basic skills.
Cantrell said her goal would be to continue the success DYS has had, particularly with the tutoring and parenting programs.
“It’s about making sure we get to every kid who needs our attention,” Cantrell said.
• Richard Collie, coordinator for student inclusions initiatives at Athens State University — Collie has worked in three north Alabama colleges: Athens State, Oakwood University and Drake State Community College. He worked for the Huntsville Housing Authority after a brief stint as Decatur Youth Services youth coordinator in 2010-11.
“Our styles are a little different, but I know everything Mr. Jones has accomplished,” Collie said. “I would like to expand on what he’s done and make Youth Services a model not just for the state but the whole country.”
Collie said he would start a “You Belong Academy” that would focus on diversity and inclusion.
“Diversity is not about color,” Collie said. “Diversity is about experience and finding a commonality between you.”
Collie said he would build on and strengthen the DYS partnerships because Youth Services “can’t win if we don’t have good partnerships.”
• Stuart Lamp, USA Cycling, director of event services, Colorado Springs, Colorado — Lamp is a Decatur native and a former cycling champion. He previously worked at Decatur-Morgan County Tourism.
“I want to provide services and support for all youth,” Lamp said. “Every kid deserves an opportunity, and not all kids are blessed to be born in the best conditions.”
A father of two, Lamp lost his wife two years ago, so he said he can relate to those who are going through tough times. He said he would like to return home to Decatur to be near family.
Lamp said the key is getting more people to mentor and step up to help the youth.
“The challenge is really digging into the details and figuring out how to organize an approach using the data that’s available to us,” Lamp said.
In his first 90 days, Lamp said, he would study the operations, meet with other city agencies, study the budget and then create a strategic plan.
• Chester Ayers, director, Oak Park Boys and Girls Club — Ayers was hired as the Boys and Girls Club director in August after working as an in-school suspension teacher for three years with Oak Park Elementary School. He worked for a short time as a DYS tutor.
Ayers said he is a good fit for the position because he grew up in Decatur and he knows DYS from his time as a tutor. He said parents know they can trust him with their kids.
Ayers said he saw this trust from parents when he worked with a mentoring program for students on probation through the Morgan County System of Services.
“I am very comfortable and confident in who I am,” Ayers said.
On dealing with diversity, Ayers said he knows most of the parents in the black community. He said he’s found that “dealing with the matriarch” improves relationships with Hispanic families.
Ayers said he umpires baseball and softball to relieve stress, but it’s also a way for him to get to know white parents and their children.
Ayers said he has a 30-day plan in which he would get input from each of the DYS employees on how things are run and then make changes accordingly. He doesn’t see any need to make changes right away at DYS because it’s been so successful under Jones.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.