After struggling to find a full-time grants administrator for the last year, Community Development Manager Allen Stover asked the Decatur City Council on Monday to allow him to hire a consultant for $150 per hour to help the city manage its Community Development Block Grants.
Stover said he wants to hire John Callow, a specialist on the CDBG program from Murfreesboro, Tennessee, to work on the city’s Fair Housing Impediment report and Consolidated Plan.
The city would hire Callow on a two-year contract with an option for a third year, paying Callow up to $50,000 for the first two years. He would then “probably just work by the hour if we pick up his third-year option,” Stover said.
Stover said the council approved hiring a third grants administrator for his Community Development Department several years ago but, even with the help of Human Resource’s promotion of the opening, they could never fill the job.
“Managing the two CDBG plans are pretty labor intensive and we just don’t have the manpower to do it,” Stover said.
Stover said the CDBG consultant the city has used for most of his career in Community Development died recently.
CDBG allows the city to use a small portion of the grant for administrative fees. These fees were initially allocated to the new position and would now fund the consultant’s fees, Stover said.
Stover said he would like to continue the search for a new grants administrator even if the City Council hires Callow.
Stover said the city is a member of National Community Development Association, and the association recommended Callow.
“His expertise is absolutely what we need,” Stover said. “Callow would provide some technical help and, Lord forbid, if there were some audit findings, he could help us deal with them. Hopefully, that (audit) will not happen.”
CDBG is a program that provides federal funding for improvements to low-income neighborhoods. Currently, the city’s Districts 1, 2 and 4 have neighborhoods that qualify for this funding.
The city annually receives between $400,000 and $500,000 from the federal CDBG program. This year it’s getting $413,009.
Stover said the city is required every five years to do a Fair Housing Impediment report and a Consolidated Plan. The Fair Housing report is due in 2024 while the Consolidated Plan is due in 2025.
“I have staggered those so they’re not all due at the same time,” Stover told the council.
McMasters said the position is budgeted but remains unfilled so it makes sense to hire the consultant, especially since the federal government puts stringent rules on the grant funding that the city must follow.
“We receive quite a bit of CDBG funding so we need to maintain that grant,” McMasters said.
Chief Financial Officer Kyle Demeester said “it makes sense” to hire a consultant given that they were unsuccessful in their attempt at hiring a full-time grants administrator.
“The work doesn’t stop even though we couldn’t find someone,” Demeester said.
Demeester said he doesn’t track the number of contractors the city hires annually. The Engineering Department likely uses the most consultants to provide civil engineering services. Parks and Recreation recently hired a number of contractors for its projects, including to design the Point Mallard and Wilson Morgan parks’ master plans and the new ballfield complex.
Demeester pointed out that the city “would pay way more” to hire a full-time employee than the $50,000 spread over two years that is proposed in the Callow contract.
He said the city probably gets more work from a full-time employee but it doesn’t have to pay for health, retirement and vacation benefits or a full-time salary when it hires a contractor,
“The cost of personnel is expensive,” Demeester said.
Stover said the Fair Housing Impediment report could help find solutions to a Decatur problem.
He said “there’s a definite need” for affordable housing in the city similar to the Seville subdivision on 12th Street Southwest. Starting in 2016, the city partnered with Community Action Partnership of North Alabama to build this 24-home subdivision for low- to moderate-income residents.
CDBG funding built the infrastructure and the initial homes at Seville. The sale of the first home then began a domino effect of subsidizing construction of the subsequent homes until the subdivision was complete. All of the homes have been sold.
“There’s a lack of quality affordable housing that are in a price range that a low- to moderate-income family could afford to buy or rent,” Stover said.
Stover pointed out that the kind of apartments HōM Flats and Magnus Capital Group, of Grand Rapids, Michigan, are planning off Eighth Street Southwest would help meet this need. The developer called them “workforce housing” apartments in a recent community meeting.
“The location may not be ideal, but that type of apartments is needed in the city,” Stover said.
The city also has a long wait list for those seeking Section 8 vouchers, federal funding that offsets housing rent for low-income residents.
“People are having to take our Section 8 vouchers and use them in other cities (for housing) because there’s just not any here,” Stover said.
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.