The Decatur City Council is considering allocating 25% of the online sales tax revenue it receives to Decatur City Schools, effectively treating online sales taxes the same as tax revenue from brick-and-mortar sales.
Over the last 12 months, according to state Department of Revenue figures, Decatur has received $1.61 million in online sales tax revenue. The money is distributed to municipalities based on their population. Thus, a 25% allocation to DCS over the last 12 months would have transferred $403,000 from the city's budget to the DCS budget.
At a work session this week, a majority of council members appeared to agree that the penny tax it has provided to Decatur City Schools through annual resolutions since 1980 should be expanded to include revenue received through the Simplified Sellers Use Tax, a state online sales tax that in January 2019 became mandatory for most online retailers.
The city shared 25% of the online sales tax with DCS until December 2018, when it ended the practice administratively. Chief Financial Officer John Andrzejewski said then that he stopped sharing online sales tax revenue with the school system after getting an opinion from the city’s Legal Department.
The timing of the decision to stop allocating 25% of online sales taxes was critical, as revenue began increasing dramatically a month later when the tax became mandatory.
The council members' consideration of allocating a portion of online sales tax revenue to DCS comes as the Morgan County Commission awaits a court ruling on its refusal to abide by a local law directing almost all of its online sales tax revenue be allocated to public school systems in the county.
Councilman Charles Kirby asked City Attorney Herman Marks and Andrzejewski at Monday’s work session why DCS isn’t already receiving 25% of the online sales tax revenues.
Marks said the City Council resolution directing 25% of sales taxes to DCS only applies to “sales tax revenues collected within the city.” Because the online sales tax revenue is disbursed by the state and not collected within the city, “these revenues go to the general fund.”
Andrzejewski said the City Council included all of the online sales tax revenue — projected at $950,000 — in the fiscal 2020 budget’s general fund when it was approved in September.
That fiscal 2020 estimate was well below what the city is likely to receive. According to the Department of Revenue, the city has received five monthly disbursements so far this fiscal year totaling $835,076.
Andrzejewski said the council passed a resolution to give 1 cent of the 4 cents in brick-and-mortar sales tax revenue to the school, “but (online sales tax revenue) is something new. This didn’t meet the same criteria as our sales tax collected within the city.”
Councilman Billy Jackson said he believes the council that originally approved the sales tax and the 25% allocation to the schools would have wanted the schools to receive 25% of the online sales tax.
“It’s hard for me to believe that this wouldn’t be included in the school allocation,” Jackson said.
Councilman Chuck Ard said it’s hard to distinguish what should and shouldn’t be allocated to the school system, but he also thinks the schools should get a portion of the online revenues.
“It is a sales tax,” Ard said. “And it’s hard for me not to imagine that the original intent was to include the 25% in what we give to the schools even though probably certain items likely weren’t bought in city limits.”
Andrzejewski pointed out that Decatur is one of the top cities in the state in providing financial support to its schools.
“There’s nothing wrong with being No. 1,” Jackson replied.
Council President Paige Bibbee said she agrees with Jackson that the school system should get 25% of Decatur’s online sales tax revenues, but she wants the state to first fix what she views as problems in basing the distribution of the tax to municipalities on population. She noted that cities like Hoover, which is one of the largest collectors of brick-and-mortar sales tax revenues in the state, isn’t even close to the top in online sales tax revenues.
“The distribution formula hurts small cities and those who don’t have a lot of big box stores,” Bibbee said.
If the council does allocate the online revenues to the school system, Bibbee said she would like a detailed report on what the money is spent on “so I have an answer for my constituents. Transparency is big to me.”
Hill wouldn't commit on the tax. She said she wants to hold a meeting with school officials, a suggestion also made by Kirby.
"I have and always believe in financially supporting our kids," Hill said. "That's evident of the 25% (brick-and-mortar sales tax revenues) we send to DCS."
State Sen. Arthur Orr, R-Decatur, in the 2019 legislative session sponsored a Morgan County-specific law that required that online sales taxes received from the state by the County Commission be allocated in the same way that brick-and-mortar sales taxes are allocated, meaning that the bulk of the money was required to go to school systems in the county.
The commission declined to obey the local law, arguing it was unconstitutional. On Oct. 1, the effective date of the law, Hartselle City Schools sued the commission in Montgomery County Circuit Court, and Decatur City and Morgan County schools joined the lawsuit.
The judge held a hearing Feb. 18 and instructed the parties to provide him with suggested orders within two weeks.
