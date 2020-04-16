Decatur City Council members are in a debate that could be resolved Monday over whether four vacant positions should be filled, or if the hiring process should be stalled until the COVID-19 pandemic subsides.
“We have four positions on our radar that will cost us $500,000,” District 4 Councilman Charles Kirby said. “With the national emergency, we do not need to force these hires to happen. … I want to make a statement as a council that we’re going to put these hires off until the threat is behind us.”
In a work session this week, he advocated a delay in filling the director-level positions of fire chief, director of development and Decatur Youth Services director. He also said a new communications specialist position should remain vacant, and he asked that the council vote Monday at its 10 a.m. meeting to halt the hiring process for all four. Kirby said he’s worried the city’s finances will be devastated by the disease and the statewide orders aimed at slowing its spread.
Mayor Tab Bowling said interviews are ongoing for the communications specialist position, but he doesn’t plan to fill the vacancy until the pandemic is over. The position is not director level, so the mayor rather than the City Council makes the hire. But Kirby insisted the council should weigh in because of the budgetary implications of filling the position.
The advertised pay ranges for the four positions: fire chief, $86,329 to $131,359; DYS director, $70,854 to $107,812; development director, $77,053 to $117,246; and communication specialist, $58,153 to $88,487.
Kirby said he believes the economy will continue to worsen, and he favors cuts to all non-emergency city spending.
Councilman Billy Jackson said it makes sense to hold off on filling the positions until more is known about the budgetary impact of the virus.
Human Resources Director Richelle Sandlin said the search process is continuing for the three directors. A search firm is expected to present the semifinalists for director of development at the end of April, while a committee has 11 semifinalists for fire chief to consider.
“It’s safe to say we’re continuing the recruitment efforts,” Sandlin said. “We don’t anticipate hires will be immediate in the next week or two, but we’re not going to put our recruitment efforts on hold.”
Jackson said he isn’t concerned about the recruitment process. He said he is concerned about the interview process.
“If we were to hire someone, are they going to uproot their family in the middle of all of this? I don’t believe they would,” Jackson said.
Kirby also argued that the city will have a harder time finding qualified candidates until the pandemic subsides. He said the Fire Department and DYS are being run well by interim leaders.
“People who are looking at these jobs regionally and nationally are very much less likely to move for a job,” Kirby said. “This limits the pool of candidates when we’ve got staff that can handle this until the emergency is behind us.”
Councilman Chuck Ard said the city needs to continue with the recruitment process.
“This social distancing is not going to be forever,” Ard said. “We need to be poised and ready to move.”
Councilwoman Kristi Hill said the recruitment process should continue and, when they choose someone for a job, they might offer to delay the requirement that a director must live within the city limits until social distancing is over.
Bowling said Tuesday the city won’t have anyone after Wally Terry retires April 30 to handle the director of development’s duties, which include overseeing the Engineering, Planning, Building and Development departments.
“We have a deal with Wally to stay around as a consultant but it limits how much he can do,” Bowling said. “I would like for Wally to be able to spend some time training his replacement.”
DYS debate
Bowling said he thinks the council should go ahead and tell Lemzel Johnson that he will be the new DYS director, but hold off on letting him assume the position until they’re sure the money is available.
The council offered Richard Collie the job. He accepted it, but then turned it down when his employer, Athens State, counteroffered. Johnson was a finalist with Collie. Johnson, 48, was hired last year as lead programs director at DYS.
“In this time of uncertainty, it’s not right to let him dangle without an answer,” Bowling said. “The man gave up everything he had and brought his family to Decatur.”
Jackson said the mayor needs to go back and do a proper salary negotiation with Collie, who he believes was low-balled by Sandlin because she favors Johnson.
Once the council chose Collie, Jackson said, the proper procedure was for the mayor to negotiate the contract and then for the council to approve the final contract.
“The negotiation wasn’t done in good faith,” Jackson said. “The mayor should be doing the negotiations, not Sandlin. She’s an employee of the Personnel Board, not the city.”
Council President Paige Bibbee said she agrees with Jackson that Collie was a good candidate and something went wrong with negotiations.
However, Bibbee said she favors creating two director-level positions over DYS with one handling administration and the other handling programming.
“We found out when Bruce Jones was director that he was great in the field dealing with people and helping with the kids, but there was a falloff in the administration,” Bibbee said. “Youth Services is important to this city, and it needs two people leading the department.”
Jones retired Jan. 31.
Jackson said the mayor is “trying to have his cake and eat it, too” by telling Johnson he has the job but then not allowing him to receive director’s pay until he’s sure the city has the money.
Bowling said the search process needs to continue for fire chief and director of development. He pointed out that online video interviews can be done to help reduce the number to a handful of finalists.
“Technology has been good for us during this pandemic,” Bowling said.
He said once finalists are chosen, which the mayor estimated will be at least June, the council can decide how to proceed with public interviews. He said he’s hopeful coronavirus-related restrictions will have been lifted by that time.
“We don’t know where we are financially because of a lag time in revenue,” Bowling said. “It all depends where we are in revenue at that time on whether we should fill the positions.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.