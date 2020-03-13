Decatur City Council members want to evaluate filing claims against local industries whose industrial toxins have been found in dump sites and waterways, but they first want to part ways with the lawyers who have defended them in related environmental lawsuits.
Council members agreed at a work session this week they want to replace local lawyers Barney Lovelace and David Langston, both of Harris, Caddell and Shanks P.C., with an attorney who specializes in environmental issues.
The city is a defendant in two lawsuits involving a class of fluorinated compounds called PFAS, referred to as "forever chemicals" because they do not decompose in the environment. One, brought in 2017 by nonprofit Tennessee Riverkeeper, also names 3M Co., Daikin America and Toray Carbon Fibers America.
The other, originally brought by a 3M employee in 2002 but expanded over the years to include numerous plaintiffs, also lists 3M, Daikin and Toray CFA as additional defendants. The allegations against the city in both cases result from its ownership of Decatur Utilities and co-ownership of Morgan County Regional Landfill.
PFAS, including PFOA and PFOS, which numerous studies have linked to certain types of cancer and other illnesses, have been found in surface water at the city-owned Aquadome Recreation Center. Both the Aquadome and the former Brookhaven School were built on top of a dump that is now being evaluated by 3M.
Decatur City Schools filed a notice of its intent to sue 3M over chemicals in the 40-acre dump site, and last week announced preliminary approval of a settlement in which 3M would buy the 15-acre Brookhaven property.
DCS is represented locally in the Brookhaven case by Carl Cole, along with Birmingham environmental lawyers in the Birmingham-based firm Friedman, Dazzio, Zulanas & Bowling. The same lawyers represented West Morgan-East Lawrence Water Authority in a lawsuit against 3M and Daikin. The lawsuits settled for a combined $39 million.
Council members have expressed concerns that Lovelace's work with local industries seeking tax abatements, as lawyer for the Industrial Development Board, and his firm's past representation of local industries involved in the PFAS suits, raises conflicts of interest.
Lovelace denies any conflict.
“Neither I nor any other lawyer in our law firm represent 3M or any of the other defendants in any other matters," Lovelace wrote in an email to The Daily. "Our law firm does not have a conflict of interest in representing the city of Decatur, Morgan County and Decatur Utilities in the PFAS chemical litigation.”
--
Lawsuits in mediation
City Attorney Herman Marks said DU, the landfill and other parties are “working together in mediation” over lawsuits involving PFAS. Both cases are in court-ordered mediation, which limits the ability of the city defendants to file a cross-claim against the defendant industries. It also imposes confidentiality requirements on the subjects discussed in mediation.
"Once a judge orders the parties to mediation, no party can file any pleading or claims against any other party," Lovelace said. "So, we have not been able to file any formal complaints against 3M or any other party."
The allegations against the Morgan County Regional Landfill and DU focus on PFAS-contaminated landfill leachate that enters the Tennessee River through the DU wastewater treatment plant.
Councilman Charles Kirby said he wants to stop the mediation and file a lawsuit against 3M, Daikin and any other industry that may be involved in contamination.
Kirby said the city "is acting like we should defend the industries" when they aren't located within the Decatur city limits.
"Our interests are different from DU and Morgan County," Kirby said. "Morgan County receives (tax) money from the industries; we don't. We're acting like we should defend the industries that aren't ours."
3M, Daikin and Toray CFA are in the city's police jurisdiction. Property tax revenues go to the county and state, but they do pay a 2% sales and use tax to Decatur.
3M last year began monitoring three closed dump sites in Decatur: the Brookhaven/Aquadome site, a site at Old Moulton Road and Ewell Lane, and a site at Deer Springs Road in the Flint area. Preliminary evaluations by 3M found high levels of PFAS at all three sites. David Whiteside, director of Tennessee Riverkeeper, last month said his organization did testing at another dump site off Sans Souci Cave Road, and found high PFAS levels there. Mayor Tab Bowling said the city plans to have testing done at the site.
Downstream of the Deer Springs site, testing by the city and 3M detected the presence of PFOA and PFOS near the beach at Point Mallard Park.
"We have no idea how many other sites will crop up before this is done," Kirby said. "We should be plaintiffs, not defendants."
--
Minnesota settlement
Kirby said he feels the council “should state its intent” is to hire a new attorney.
“I’m not happy with negotiations or our representation,” Kirby said. “We’ve taken a wrong turn. This is already leaving us out in the cold and in a difficult situation."
Kirby pointed out that the state of Minnesota negotiated an $850 million settlement with 3M in 2018. The money will be used to clean up contaminated water in the communities that were affected by PFAS used in consumer products like Scotchgard that were dumped for years there.
The Minnesota agreement provides money for improved drinking water infrastructure, sustainability and natural resource projects. About 12% of the total will be paid to a law firm that represented the state.
Councilman Billy Jackson said the city “should run from this situation” of Lovelace and Langston representing it in the contamination cases. He said he's worried that Lovelace's work with industries receiving abatements from the Industrial Development Board makes it difficult for him to properly represent Decatur.
"Even if it's just abatements, we need to remove ourselves from that situation," Jackson said. "I want someone who would represent us at 110% and not deal with someone from the other side."
Council President Paige Bibbee said the issue of legal representation in these cases "has always been gray to me." She said the city needs to hire an attorney who specializes in environmental issues.
"I don't understand how this works, but I do feel like we should be part of the plaintiffs now that we've cleaned up cells at the (Morgan County Regional) Landfill and everybody knows what we're doing there," Bibbee said. "Now we're concerned that more and more contaminated areas keep showing up. How many are we going to stumble on before this is through?"
Marks said he has already begun looking for an attorney who specializes in environmental issues. He said he plans to come back with a suggestion for new counsel next week.
“There’s a lot of (local) attorneys involved, and we want to make sure there’s no conflict of interest,” Marks said. “I anticipate we’ll have to go out of town, and we may have to go out of state.”
Councilwoman Kristi Hill said she would like to have additional information on the issues facing the city.
“We’ve said for a couple of years we need someone who specialized in environmental issues,” Hill said. “And we definitely need to be a plaintiff.”
