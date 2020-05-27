Decatur City Council members met privately for more than two hours Tuesday with attorneys regarding environmental lawsuits filed against the city, 3M and other defendants.
Councilman Charles Kirby confirmed the executive session was about two lawsuits involving PFAS, referred to as “forever chemicals” because they do not decompose in the environment. The city of Decatur, Decatur Utilities and the Morgan County Regional Landfill are defendants in the cases.
Tennessee Valley Riverkeepers included Decatur’s three public entities as defendants along with 3M Co., Daikin America LLC and Toray Carbon Fibers in a lawsuit it filed in 2017. Council President Paige Bibbee said the Riverkeepers attorney was not at Tuesday’s meeting.
Councilman Chuck Ard said the attorneys from both sides shared information about the cases.
“I do think I have a better understanding (of the lawsuits) now,” Ard said.
Kirby and Councilman Billy Jackson voted not to hold an executive session in March, and Bibbee refused to sign a confidentiality agreement at the time, so none of the council members got an update then.
Jackson was absent Tuesday. Kirby and Bibbee said they were willing to meet privately this time because attorneys from both sides were present, including Leon Ashford, a Birmingham attorney involved in a lawsuit initially filed in 2002 against 3M over PFAS. The suit was later expanded to include Decatur as a defendant.
“Do I feel better?” Kirby said. “Yes. I do have a better understanding and, if we would have been transparent from the start, we wouldn’t have all the problems we do. But that’s a problem we’ve had for a long time in the city (government).”
Barney Lovelace, an attorney representing the city in the lawsuits, refused to comment on the meeting.
Kirby said he found out that Alabama state law will keep Decatur from benefiting financially to the extent Minnesota did when it settled a claim against 3M for $850 million in 2018.
“There’s a real weakness in the Alabama laws,” Kirby said.
West Morgan-East Lawrence Water Authority last year settled a lawsuit against 3M involving the same chemicals for $35 million.
Kirby and Bibbee said they concluded from the meeting that the lawsuits likely won’t be settled any time soon.
“It would be improper to say it won’t happen, but it could be months or even years before this is settled,” Kirby said.
Bibbee said they’re still going through the pretrial process of discovery, including testing at the city's property where the Aquadome Recreation Center and its ballfields are located in Southwest Decatur.
The closed 40-acre landfill that once received PFAS used by Decatur industry is beneath the city's Aquadome facilities and the former Brookhaven Middle School. Decatur City Schools this month announced a settlement in which it sold the 15-acre school property to 3M for $1.25 million.
Councilwoman Kristi Hill participated by teleconference in the meeting but could not be reached for comment.
