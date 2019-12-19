Lawyers for the city were unsuccessful Wednesday in their effort to hold a closed-door meeting to update Decatur City Council members on two pending lawsuits over toxic waste that name the city, 3M Co. and others as defendants.
The lawyers also faced resistance on their effort to get council members to sign a confidentiality agreement regarding the lawsuits.
Council President Paige Bibbee and Councilwoman Kristi Hill voted for a motion to go into executive session. Councilmen Billy Jackson and Charles Kirby voted against it. With Councilman Chuck Ard absent, a 2-2 vote meant the motion did not pass.
Bibbee said she had scheduled the executive session to get an update from City Attorney Herman Marks and attorney Barney Lovelace. Lovelace represents the city in a federal lawsuit filed by Tennessee Riverkeeper over Wheeler Reservoir contamination and a Morgan County Circuit Court lawsuit originally filed by James St. John Jr. pursuing class action remedies for river contamination and for disposal of contaminated sludge on area farms.
“If they’re not fully informed through this process, they’re not going to know what they’re voting on. It makes me wonder if, at the end, they might be misled unintentionally, or intentionally, just for votes to get it passed,” she said, referring to any future votes pertinent to the lawsuits.
Jackson said after the meeting he thought the executive session was meant to be an update on the contamination testing by 3M at the former Brookhaven Middle School and the Aquadome Recreation Center and ball fields, which are not specifically mentioned in the pending lawsuits. Both Fifth Avenue Southwest facilities are on a closed 40-acre municipal landfill.
Jackson said he wasn’t sure enough about the planned agenda to vote for an executive session so he “erred on the side of caution to avoid violating the state’s open meetings law.”
Hill said she voted to hold the closed-door session because she trusts that Marks has a legal update that allows the council to hold the executive session.
“I would like to know more about the pending litigation,” Hill said. “It’s a little alarming when we have councilmen who aren’t interested in hearing what they have to say.
“I hate to assume. It’s a little immature to not be willing to listen and learn.”
Email on session
Jackson said Marks and Lovelace need to do a better job of communicating if there was a legitimate reason to hold the executive session.
On Wednesday afternoon, Bibbee supplied The Decatur Daily with copies of a Dec. 16 email from Marks to City Council members that included a confidentiality and non-disclosure agreement as an attachment and advised council members they must sign the agreement "prior to documents and information being distributed in the executive session on Wednesday."
Marks says in his email that he and Lovelace “wish to update the council body and appreciate your cooperation in keeping confidential information, in that status.”
Jackson said the email went to his city email account, which he doesn’t read, instead of his personal account. He said city officials know he uses only his personal email account.
Kirby said he has had email problems in recent weeks.
“I cannot say Herman didn’t send the email, but I have not seen it,” Kirby said.
Bibbee said the council members could have requested a five-minute recess to talk to Marks in private if they needed to know more about why an executive session was necessary.
“Mr. Jackson has been on the council for more than 20 years so he knows the rules,” Bibbee said.
Non-disclosure request
Bibbee said Lovelace asked her and Ard to sign non-disclosure statements last summer and again last week. She said she refused both times.
“It’s my job to disseminate information to the public and other council members, and that (non-disclosure statement) would limit my ability to do that,” Bibbee said.
Bibbee said she thought the non-disclosure statement was too close to a gag order “that would cover everything up.” She said she insisted on adding a clause to any agreement.
“I want a clause that says, if testing found (contamination) violated EPA and ADEM measures and is a public safety risk, the public should be made aware of the problem immediately,” she said.
Marks’ email says the non-disclosure agreement is necessary “in order to remain in compliance with the court order as part of the mediation of these cases and the sharing of confidential information between the parties.”
Kirby said he doesn’t intend to sign a non-disclosure agreement on this issue.
“It’s like we’re hiding everything from the public,” Kirby said.
This is the second time in two weeks that Kirby voted against an executive session on pending litigation. Last week, he voted against a session focused on a pending lawsuit against the city by Gary Voketz that seeks to force implementation of a council-manager form of government.
“I question why we’re meeting and who we’re meeting with,” Kirby said. “I suspect most of it isn’t super-secret stuff, and it’s stuff that the public already knows. It gives the public the impression we’re not doing our business in front of the public."
