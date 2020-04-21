A Decatur City Council majority on Monday rejected Councilman Charles Kirby’s attempt to freeze the hiring of three directors and delay filling a new position.
The controversy ended with a 3-2 vote against the resolution, with Council President Paige Bibbee cutting off Councilman Billy Jackson by loudly banging her gavel and yelling him down after Councilman Chuck Ard called the question.
Kirby proposed putting off the hiring of the fire chief, Decatur Youth Services director, director of development, and communication specialist until the COVID-19 state of emergency is over.
Kirby said after the meeting he asked for a vote on his proposed hiring freeze because he “wanted everyone on the record about how we’re failing to guide their city at a time when we could lose a third to half of our sales tax revenues.”
Bibbee said she thinks Kirby’s resolution was “an attempt to make our citizens fearful” that the city is not in good financial shape.
“He’s trying to make it into a blanket of financial murkiness,” Bibbee said.
Bibbee said the city has $29.1 million in reserves, including $17.5 million required by city ordinance as an emergency reserve and $11.6 million in unassigned funds. She said the coronavirus pandemic would qualify as an emergency so the emergency reserve could be used, but she doesn’t think that will be necessary.
“The city is not broke,” Bibbee said. “We do need to be careful. The administration has been frugal, and I’m very proud of the budget we’ve produced every year.”
The advertised pay ranges for the four positions: fire chief, $86,329 to $131,359; DYS director, $70,854 to $107,812; development director, $77,053 to $117,246; and communication specialist, $58,153 to $88,487.
Bibbee asked Kirby to clarify the resolution and include whether he wanted Human Resources Director Richelle Sandlin to continue with searches for the three directors, but she never got an amendment.
Kirby included the communications specialist in the proposed hiring freeze, although this is a mayor’s hire and Mayor Tab Bowling has said he decided not to fill the position until the coronavirus pandemic is over.
Sandlin estimated it will take 60 to 90 days to complete the searches for fire chief and director of development. The council made a selection for DYS director but he backed out after accepting the job. That position remains vacant.
Sandlin said she has 11 candidates for fire chief to select from, and they’ve all been informed there will be a delay in the selection process because of the virus.
“They’re dealing with the same thing so they were very understanding,” Sandlin said.
Sandlin said the consultants, Gov. HR, would like to update the council on its search for a director of development on Monday.
Jackson said Sandlin should go on with the fire chief and director of development searches, but the coronavirus will make it hard to find candidates and bring them in for interviews.
“The council will not be able to conduct interviews,” Jackson said. “But Ms. Sandlin’s job is always to be searching for qualified applicants.”
Jackson said conducting the searches during the pandemic could limit the number of applicants or even add some possible candidates who suddenly find themselves unemployed.
Kirby asked Sandlin if she would incur any expenses during the searches, and she said she would. The consultant handling the director of development search agreed to a contract that pays up to $35,000.
Councilwoman Kristi Hill wanted to vote on each position separately, but Ard said he doesn’t support a hiring freeze.
“I say we go full speed ahead,” Ard said.
Ard said it “shows vision” to move forward with the essential positions of fire chief and director of development.
Hill said she is OK with Sandlin continuing with the searches because it’s going to take two to three months.
“We don’t need a hiring freeze,” Hill said. “I just don’t want the process to stop.”
Ard’s motion let the resolution stand as originally proposed. Bibbee, Hill and Ard voted against the resolution while Jackson and Kirby voted for it.
Bibbee said afterward she couldn’t support Kirby’s resolution “because it was poorly worded and vague. It was a very gray resolution that gave no clarity.”
