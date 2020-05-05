A split Decatur City Council wants Mayor Tab Bowling to try again at negotiating a contract with Richard Collie for director of Decatur Youth Services.
Councilman Billy Jackson got unusual support from Council President Paige Bibbee, along with Councilman Charles Kirby's vote to try again at negotiating a contract.
Tempers flared briefly when Jackson told Councilman Chuck Ard he “doesn’t know what he’s talking about” when Ard said, “The council doesn’t negotiate, that’s HR’s job.”
Ard then responded, “I resent this BS that I ‘don’t know what I’m talking about.' ”
Jackson contends than the mayor, not Sandlin, should be handling directors’ contract negotiations. Ard and the other council members support allowing Human Resources to handle negotiations.
Councilwoman Kristi Hill called the question, debate ended and the resolution to renegotiate with Collie passed 3-2.
The city offered Collie the job in February to replace Bruce Jones, who retired Jan. 31. Collie accepted the job and then turned it down the next day after his employer, Athens State University, increased his pay.
With the advertised annual pay range at $70,854 to $107,812, Human Resources Director Richelle Sandlin offered $72,000, which was to increase to $76,000 by the end of the first year.
However, no one appears to be sure Collie, who has not returned phone calls to The Daily, will negotiate again. Collie, who serves as coordinator of student inclusion, received a raise from $55,000 to $63,173 in his annual salary at Athens State.
Ard questioned why they’re even considering Collie “when he’s already turned us down.”
Jackson said Sandlin “low-balled” Collie and he insisted Collie will accept with a proper negotiation. He has previously said Sandlin preferred candidate Lemzel Johnson, who serves as lead programs supervisor at DYS, and undermined the council's decision to offer the job to Collie.
“Athens State showed they wanted him and we went at the rock bottom (of the advertised salary range),” Jackson said. “The offers didn’t have anything to do with each other.“
Hill said after the meeting that “it doesn’t make sense to renegotiate knowing that ... he took $9,000 less to stay at Athens State. That told me he’s not interested in working for the city.” She said Sandlin's offer was based on his experience.
Ard said after the meeting Collie would be “chasing money” if he is now willing to renegotiate, because he initially turned down what would have been a $17,000 raise over his original Athens State salary.
The resolution that passed determined "it is appropriate to initiate further negotiations with Richard Collie," and resolved that the mayor, with assistance from the Human Resources Department, should "initiate further negotiations" to hire Collie.
Jackson made another motion to allow him to sit in on the negotiations with Collie, and Ard countered with a motion not to let any council members in the negotiations. Bibbee ignored both when City Attorney Herman Marks said negotiations are an administrative function and it was up to the mayor whether he would allow Jackson to be in attendance.
Bowling said Sandlin and Personnel Board chairman Harold Gilmore would sit in with him on the negotiations, if Collie is willing to talk to the city.
“We’re going beyond what usually occurs,” Bowling said, “Richelle has done a good job of recruiting and negotiating. The councilman got his three votes; he should be happy with that.”
Bibbee said she voted to renegotiate because she supported hiring Collie from the start. Kirby said he believes there may have been a problem with the first negotiations.
Hill’s counter-resolution aimed at offering the job to Johnson was set aside because the Jackson resolution passed. Hill and Ard continue to want to promote Johnson, who has said he feels he was promised the director’s job when he was hired last year.
Bibbee continues to push the idea of hiring both men as co-directors, but she has not gotten any support.
(1) comment
Again, the city council shows us that if it doesn't go the way a few want, let's punt and start over. This like many other issues leaves us scratching our heads. I mean, why even have a selection process? The process worked, and the one picked turned it down! But no,let's dangle more of the taxpayers dollars to him and see if he will change his mind! If he wanted the job he would have taken it, if you have to pay him more to come he isn't worth it. This council, at least part of it needs to learn how to move on when it does not go their way.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.