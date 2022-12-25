Some hard-to-fill positions, particularly in the Police and Street departments, could next month see additional salary increases beyond those approved in September if the Decatur City Council accepts an $800,000 proposal by Human Resources Director Richelle Sandlin.
Sandlin told the Personnel Board at its December meeting that the raises would focus on hard-to-fill positions like police officers, city planners, truck drivers and equipment operators. She said she believes the cost will be offset by the positions that are included in the budget but will remain unfilled.
In a September vote approving the fiscal 2023 budget, the City Council voted against increasing total annual pay for city workers by $2.9 million, opting instead for a $2 million annual increase that bumps each employee's wages up 6%. The rejected strategic pay plan would have increased pay to several problem positions that Sandlin said needed to be addressed.
The Personnel Board voted unanimously to recommend Sandlin’s newest proposal that she said would cost $800,000 per year instead of the $900,000 portion of the first proposal rejected by the council.
Personnel Board chairman Harold Gilmore said he thinks Sandlin’s newest proposal is a good one even though he wishes the council had approved the previous proposal.
“Well-fed sheep never leave home,” Gilmore said. “If we have the resources, let’s do the right thing.”
Sandlin said her latest proposal is based on a salary comparison with Athens, Madison, Cullman and Hartselle. Huntsville is a “data point” because of its nearby location, but the state’s largest city isn’t used in the comparison.
Morgan County’s salaries weren’t included because they are less than the city’s, she added.
Sandlin said the new plan is “limited in scope” because it focuses on certain positions which they’ve had a hard time filling.
---
'Not about the money'
Council President Jacob Ladner said he thinks Sandlin’s new proposal has support.
He said Friday that Sandlin plans to present the plan at Tuesday's 5 p.m. work session. He said he's waiting on Sandlin to let him know whether it would be voted on Jan. 3 or if they will need a special council meeting so it could go into effect, if approved, for the first pay check in January.
“It’s not about the money,” Ladner said. “I would be very surprised based on previous conversations that this does not get three votes. When you talk about police officers and solid waste, those affect city services when we’re understaffed.”
Ladner said he’s heard for two years that the city would have a mass exodus of employees “but that has not happened.” He pointed out that the retention rate is high. The city only loses about 2% of its employees annually.
“People do not leave,” Ladner said. “We could pay everyone an enormous amount of money and be No. 1 in the area, but I don’t think that’s very wise. There’s a fine line between proactive and reactive when you talk about personnel.”
Ladner said he thinks Sandlin's new proposal is better than her first plan because "it's more targeted. It's a little more broad than I would want, but I'll probably support it, particularly the part that helps the Police Department."
Councilman Kyle Pike, who attended the Personnel Board meeting, said the city needs to put a priority on the positions that they've had a hard time filling, especially those in the Police Department.
"The plan brings the Police Department closer to where it needs to be," Pike said. "When we're down the number of police officers that we have been lately, that affects the whole community."
Gilmore said the city should reward employees because they are dedicated and don’t want to leave Decatur.
“Let’s just do the right thing,” Gilmore said.
Personnel Board member Suzie Wiley said the proposal doesn’t go far enough.
“In seven months, somebody is going to give a raise and we’re going to be at the bottom again,” Wiley said. “We say, ‘We can’t do that because we don’t have any money,’ and then all of a sudden the money appears.
“The city should bite the bullet and go to the top (in salaries). Then everybody else will say, ‘Oh my God, look at what Decatur is doing.’”
---
Fire Department
Sandlin’s proposal does not include raises for Decatur Fire & Rescue even though Deputy Chief Nathan Springer said the department is the lowest paid of the larger cities in north Alabama and the wage gap “is getting more significant. We’ve had multiple members of our department come in and say they can make $10,000 to $20,000 more in other cities near us.”
Springer said he had one of his firefighters come to his office the other day.
“He said he could leave and make $13,000 more a year at a neighboring department,” Springer said. “We’re reading the tea leaves. These are people who aren’t coming with their hands out. They’re saying, ‘I want to work in this organization but I can’t afford to stay.’”
He said a lieutenant in the Decatur Fire Department can make the same pay as a basic firefighter at another department.
Springer said the neighboring fire departments are hiring and building new stations.
“We’re pulling from the same talent pool,” Springer said. “We fully support our Police Department and we’re happy that they’re getting this cost adjustment. This is two years in a row our department is sitting back and saying, ‘We’re part of public safety too. We’re putting our lives on the line. We’re performing this public service as well.’”
The Police Department received targeted wage increases in fiscal 2022. The Fire Department did not, although the fiscal 2022 budget did provide $5,000 supplements for the department's certified paramedics.
Springer said they are starting to lose firefighters who have been with the department for three to seven years.
However, Springer also said they will be fully staffed by spring if no one leaves. They’ve hired five new Fire Department employees with two more going through the hiring process. The seven begin firefighting school in January and, once that school is completed in the spring, the Fire Department should be fully staffed.
Springer also pointed out that 11 members of the department are eligible to retire in 2024. He said they don’t have to retire but several in this group could leave the department.
“We need to keep that in mind and start planning (for 2024),” Springer said. “We just don’t want to get into problems with recruiting if we don’t see them coming. I hope I’m wrong, but I’ve never felt this strong about these concerns. All we’re asking is to help us stay competitive.”
Sandlin said Decatur Fire & Rescue is the lowest paid in the area, but it is fully staffed while the Police Department and Environmental Services are having a hard time filling positions.
Ladner said he and Pike met with Fire Chief Tracy Thornton to discuss the Fire Department’s issues, and Thornton is working on an incentive-based plan.
“My concern is retention, which is not an issue, and recruitment, which is an issue in these departments,” Ladner said. "I think he will come up with a plan for more opportunities. Right now, there's an incentive to become a paramedic but there are other certifications that firefighters can earn."
Pike said he expects Thornton will come up with a plan to address the department's issues.
"Obviously, there's not a retention or recruitment problem right now," Pike said. "But they see problems coming so we need to sit down and see what they want to do."
The Police Department has struggled since last year to remain at full force. In December 2021, the number of officer vacancies hit 30. It now has 23 openings, Police Chief Todd Pinion said.
“We know what the issue is with police officers,” Sandlin said. “We know there are recruitment problems. We see what the issues are with police. We see what other departments are doing, and it’s just very competitive.”
---
Truck drivers
Sandlin said Environmental Services is struggling to find truck drivers because of the wages offered, but the city’s selling points over the private sector are that the employees get better benefits and they don’t have to travel.
She said recruitment-focused increases in the targeted positions could create a cascade effect, or job compression, in which the new hires — if they were the only ones to get an increase — would be making as much as or more than employees with more experience and seniority.
Part of Sandlin’s proposal is to address this cascade effect.
“If you move a police officer into a higher pay range, you must address the lieutenant, sergeant and possibly captain,” Sandlin said.
She recommends pay grade adjustments for police officers so they’re “market equitable.” The city has 88 officers who would see an average 5% to 9% increase under Sandlin's plan. A starting police officer would go from $44,716 to $49,358 annually. Her plan eliminates the topped-out status for 18 officers with two additional years of earning potential.
Sandlin said the cascade effect of these officers’ raises requires raises for seven sergeants. This keeps the sergeants from making the same money as a new recruit, she said.
---
'Not fair'
The Police Department has 22 employees who would not receive a raise under Sandlin’s proposal, prompting Wiley to say, “That’s not fair. How would you like everybody in this room getting a raise and you didn’t? We’re giving money away like crazy.”
Sandlin said the increases are about recruitment because people aren’t applying to become a police officer. They’re losing officers to other departments in the first three years of employment.
“They will come here, get their training and then go to another agency for more money,” Sandlin said. “If we can get them past those first three years, then we’re probably going to be more stable."
Sandlin also recommended piloting a referral bonus program and relocation assistance for the Police Department. If these programs work, the city could expand them to other city departments, she said. She said she doesn’t have a cost estimate for the two programs.
Under the proposed referral plan, an officer would get $5,000 if he or she refers a new person to be hired. That new hire would also receive $5,000. The new officer would be required to stay at least two years.
They would each be paid $2,500 after six months and then paid the remaining $2,500 after a year.
The money would have to be paid back by the new employee if he or she leaves before the end of two years, likely through a payroll deduction from the last paycheck. The employee who made the referral would not have to pay the money back if the new officer they referred leaves before two years.
“We expect the new hire will stay two years or pay every dime of it back,” Sandlin said.
Sandlin and Chief Financial Officer Kyle Demeester said they do not have an estimate on how much the referral and relocation reimbursement programs would cost because they don’t know how many employees the city will get from these programs.
“Whether it’s $10,000 or $100,000, we would have to ask for the money from the council,” Demeester said.
Under the proposed relocation reimbursement, the new police officer would have to move from farther away than 100 miles and then live in the city.
“There’s no reason not to live in the city now,” Sandlin said. “Decatur has a lot of new homes and apartments available now.”
She said the hope is to attract police officers as lateral hires from Mississippi, Arkansas and east Tennessee.
---
Other departments
Sandlin said the Planning Department has a planner II position that’s been open for three years. This position’s starting pay would increase from $46,980 to $49,358 under her plan.
“They’ve done multiple interviews but pay is the issue and the city planner needs help in his department,” Sandlin said. “We think a salary range adjustment will help us in this effort.”
Sandlin said 21 truck drivers in the Street and Sanitation divisions of Environmental Services would see an increase or be moved laterally to a new pay range in the city’s merit system. She said seven truck drivers would get a 5% pay raise and two would receive a 2½% pay raise.
Two in the department have a Class A commercial driver’s license. They drive a transfer truck from the city’s Public Works site to the Morgan County Regional Landfill.
“When they get there, they have to drive up and down a hill (dumping garbage in the landfill),” Sandlin said. “We have some people who don’t want to do that because it’s very stressful and challenging.”
In the Street Department, she said there are six vacancies in the equipment operator 1 position “because it’s hard work and you’re out in the heat.”
Increasing their pay then requires adjustments for other Street Department employees, particularly those in the equipment operator 2 position, to new steps on the city’s salary matrix, Sandlin said.
The Recycling Department has a building maintenance associate and a truck driver position that have been hard to fill.
The parks maintenance position in Parks and Recreation is another job that’s been difficult to fill because it’s a laborer position and the pay isn’t competitive, Sandlin said.
