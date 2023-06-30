Proposed fee hikes at the Morgan County Regional Landfill would increase the city of Decatur's costs in disposing of garbage and debris, but the landfill director said they are necessary to deal with a sharp rise in garbage intake and the cost of closing and opening cells.
The rate hikes vary for different services, but overall would increase fees by 9%.
The highlight of the increases landfill Director Wanda Tyler proposed to the Decatur City Council this week is a $3 bump in tipping fees per ton from $26 to $29 in fiscal 2024. Customers also pay a $1 per ton fee to the Alabama Department of Environmental Services, so the increase would mean total tipping fees go to $30 per ton if approved, she said.
Tyler’s proposal, which she estimates would generate about $470,000 a year for the landfill, also includes raising the minimum charge and increasing rates for disposal of fly ash, tires, asbestos, non-municipal waste in a roll-off container and waste sludge.
“The last time we increased our fees at the landfill was 2014,” Tyler said. “This is kind of the price of doing business now.”
If approved at Monday's council meeting, the rate increases would go into effect Oct. 1.
City Chief Financial Officer Kyle Demeester said the city pays the same rates as other cities and counties in the area to put garbage in the Morgan County landfill even though it runs the landfill and is a co-owner with the Morgan County Commission.
Demeester said the city spent $1.13 million in fiscal 2021 and just over $1 million in fiscal 2022 to dispose of garbage and debris at the landfill. He projects that the landfill rate increases would mean an 11% increase to the city’s landfill disposal expenses in fiscal 2024.
“It would be about $124,000 (more) next year, but that’s an estimate,” Demeester said.
Tyler is working to open a new Cell 16, and she said she feels rushed on the opening of this cell. This prompted her to already talk to Pugh Wright McAnally Inc. engineering firm about getting started on the planning for Cell 17.
She said planning needs to start immediately because new infrastructure will be needed for the next three cells.
Tyler said the scale house also needs changes, including the addition of a second set of scales to help expedite the processing of an increase in intake loads.
The landfill's intake averaged 18,000 to 22,000 tons of trash a month early in the year, but saw a big jump when it began accepting loads from the Colbert County Commission and the cities of Muscle Shoals, Sheffield and Tuscumbia in February after the CWI Landfill near Cherokee closed.
The CWI Landfill was abruptly shut down Feb. 28 by the Alabama Department of Environmental Management due to high levels of leachate, the liquid waste that forms when rain falls in landfill cells and percolates through the landfill materials and accumulates at the bottom of the cell.
When that landfill could no longer handle the additional waste, the local governments began dumping in the Franklin County landfill, and when it declined to continue accepting their waste the Colbert County governments switched to the Morgan County Regional Landfill.
Tyler said intake jumped to 28,000 tons in March. In April, the landfill collected 24,128 tons and intake jumped to 29,188 tons in May, she said.
“This is why I’m already projecting (a need for) cells for the future,” she said.
Colbert County officials this week said long wait times at the Morgan County landfill had caused the county and some municipalities to switch to Morris Farms Landfill in Hillsboro.
Colbert County Household Garbage Department Manager Jake Flannigan said they've had trucks sit for three hours waiting to dump their load at the Morgan County landfill because it is so busy. There are also numerous potholes on the road inside the facility and trucks have had to be pulled out, he said.
Tyler said adding a second set of scales will reduce wait times.
She said the Morgan County landfill is also working on the capping of cells 2 through 11 and 14 and 15. The project will place an impermeable cap on an estimated 90 acres with the aim of preventing toxic industrial chemicals from leaching out of the cells. ADEM mandated the closures, which are being funded in part by a settlement with 3M Co.
Council President Jacob Ladner said it’s important that a comparison is done and that the Morgan landfill’s rates are competitive with other north Alabama landfills.
Tyler said Huntsville’s landfill charges $39.90 a ton for garbage “so we are still more affordable, but competitive." Morris Farms is charging Colbert County $27 per ton.
“We are an enterprise,” Tyler said. “We don’t want to make a lot of money but we have to pay for our projects.”
Councilman Carlton McMasters said he understands the need for rate increases at the landfill because costs went up in the past decade since the last increase. He said he isn’t sure how the city's extra expense for tipping fees will be handled in the fiscal 2024 budget.
