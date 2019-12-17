The Decatur City Council will hold a special called meeting Wednesday at 8:30 a.m.
The agenda lists the topics of the meeting as "legal update and any other business the council deems necessary."
The meeting will be held in the council chambers on the first floor of City Hall, 402 Lee Street.
