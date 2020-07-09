The Decatur City Council will hold a called meeting at 9:55 a.m. Friday to retake a vote on the ordinance making face masks mandatory in specified public settings.
The council approved the ordinance — designed to slow the spread of COVID-19 — in two different votes in a Wednesday called meeting but the public had already left before the second round of votes.
City Attorney Herman Marks said Thursday he recommended another vote in a called meeting so the public knows the council is being open and transparent.
The council and public are split over this controversial ordinance, the violation of which carries a $1 to $500 fine.
