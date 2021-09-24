A City Council majority appears ready to approve Decatur's fiscal 2022 budget despite holding only a single 44-minute public review, which one councilman said was insufficient and limited public access to the process compared to other local cities.
Councilman Billy Jackson said the short review goes against the best practices of past councils who often spent hours in a public meeting reviewing the details of proposed budget.
The City Council has a called meeting scheduled for 4 p.m. Monday to approve the proposed $71.4 million budget that includes a 2.5% cost of living raise, $5,000 supplements for firefighters who are certified paramedics and $800,000 in pay increases as part of a Police Department reorganization.
Jackson said a 44-minute budget summary held before the collective council at the end of the Sept. 13 work session makes it “virtually impossible” to completely understand the budget even though “we’re responsible for every dime the city spends.”
Jackson, who is in his seventh term, said that from 1996 to 2008 councils would spend a week reviewing proposed budgets with the mayor and department directors.
“We would spend hours on the sixth floor (of City Hall) as a collective body reviewing the budget, and we knew all the details,” Jackson said.
Jackson said the reviews in the last 12 years are getting shorter and shorter and he is convinced “this is another reason why Decatur isn’t growing.”
Mayor Tab Bowling said Jackson's comments about a perceived lack of budget reviews come after the councilman didn't attend any other budget work sessions during the recent four-year term.
Jackson said he didn’t attend the 2017 budget sessions because he had knee surgery and he “popped in” on the other sessions in the following years whenever his work scheduled allowed.
Jackson said he also stayed in close contact with then-Chief Financial Officer John Andrzejewski.
“I knew what was going on with the budget,” said Jackson, who voted against proposed budgets in each of the past eight years.
However, the other council members said they think they know the proposed budget prepared by CFO Kyle Demeester and Bowling well.
Bowling and Demeester created the budget this summer after a series of meetings with department directors. Council members could sit in on these meetings, which were not open to the public, but most did not.
“My personal feeling is we do have a CFO and a robust Finance Department and I trust the professionals,” Council President Jacob Ladner said.
Council members Carlton McMasters and Kyle Pike each said he thinks he knows the budget details well and the budget has been online for weeks for the public to see.
McMasters said he called Demeester with a lot of questions, many of which wouldn't interest most residents.
“I’ve had a copy of the budget for weeks and it’s online for the public to see,” McMasters said.
Pike, the liaison to Decatur Fire & Rescue, said he reviewed the department’s budget and needs with Fire Chief Tracy Thornton.
Ladner said at the meeting earlier this week that he’s willing to hold another review of the budget if a council member requests one but he said Thursday afternoon that no one has made that request.
2021 process labeled 'inefficient'
Ladner said he sat through the work sessions on the fiscal 2021 budget last year and he thought they were “inefficient.” He agreed that it’s the mayor’s job to work with the CFO in creating a budget, and it’s the council’s “fiduciary duty” to approve the final budget.
“I thought Kyle (Demeester) did a great job of going through the methodology of how they put this budget together,” Ladner said. “And I don’t think the regular old Joe Citizen cares about the budget details. Most only care about the high-level expenses.”
Councilman Hunter Pepper said after that work session he thought the proposed budget “was great.” He said he was OK with the limited public discussion.
“I trust our CEO and mayor,” Pepper said. “They worked hard on this budget, and the department directors played a big role.”
Former Council President Paige Bibbee said Ladner calling last year’s budget reviews inefficient “is insulting.” She said she would have liked to have held more detailed meetings, but a council majority couldn’t attend because of work schedules.
“What we did was a good compromise,” Bibbee said.
Bibbee said she “trusted” Andrzejewski but she found a lot of benefit in a deep dive because she felt she was accountable for the city’s spending. She said reviewing the budget is also a good way for a new council member to learn about the city.
“The first couple of years we found line items that looked like they were trying to hide in the budget that weren’t needed,” Bibbee said.
Bibbee said the other benefit is it’s an opportunity for the public to know what’s in the budget and it’s important that the City Council always show this transparency.
“Not many people attended, but the opportunity was there for them to come listen,” Bibbee said.
While the mayor and CFO created the budget, Jackson said the City Council is responsible for the final budget so the members should know the budget.
Other cities' practices
Jackson said most other north Alabama cities also do much longer public reviews. Information gathered from Athens, Hartselle, Madison and the Morgan County Commission showed varying lengths of public budget reviews. The three three cities all used a process in which the mayor and at least one financial official created a budget with input from the department heads.
Athens Mayor Ronnie Marks said he sends out a summary to the City Council when the budget is ready. The council then holds a work session, which varies each year from two to four hours, with the mayor and department heads before the council approves the final budget.
Marks said the work session for the fiscal 2022 budget is scheduled for 1:15 p.m. today at Athens City Hall.
Hartselle Mayor Randy Garrison said his City Council held three work sessions to review his proposed budget. The first one was about two hours and the others were each about 90 minutes, he said.
Morgan County Commission Chairman Ray Long said he presents his budget to the commission and gives them about a month to review it. He then holds a public work session to review the proposed budget that lasts about two hours.
“Every three or four years I’ll bring in the department heads and the budget review (with the commission) will last all day,” Long said.
Madison Mayor Paul Finley said his city, which has seven council members, uses a finance committee of three council members to help him form the budget. He said he did a “high level” review lasting about an hour during a council work session on Sept. 15, and then council members were free to ask questions privately on their own.
Finley said he will do another short review on Monday and then the City Council will approve the final version of the budget.
