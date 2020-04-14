An attorney for the Alabama League of Municipalities on Monday said it’s unclear whether the Decatur City Council’s actions in approving certain zoning measures last week violated the Open Meetings Act and the governor’s emergency order suspending it.
Three of five council members were physically present at last week’s meeting, enough for a quorum. The zoning measures, which moved forward planned subdivisions, would not have passed if only those three voted. But council members Kristi Hill and Chuck Ard, who were not in attendance, cast deciding votes in favor of the zoning changes via teleconference.
At issue, according to League general counsel Lori Lein, is whether the council was operating under Gov. Kay Ivey’s order authorizing teleconferences instead of conventional meetings in limited circumstances, or whether they were holding a conventional meeting — subject to the Open Meetings Act — in which a three-member quorum was present.
“The grounds on which they voted aren’t clear,” Lein said.
The main agenda items at the April 6 meeting were the pre-zoning of developments that plan to annex into the city — including planned subdivisions on McEntire Lane and single-family and town-home developments on Old River Road — and the rezoning of a portion of a planned subdivision off Point Mallard Drive Southeast. All of the zoning issues passed with three affirmative votes.
Council President Paige Bibbee, Hill and Ard voted together in favor of all the zoning ordinances. Councilman Charles Kirby voted against all the zoning ordinances, and Councilman Billy Jackson abstained on all of them. Kirby and Jackson joined a unanimous vote approving additional temporary leave for employees related to COVID-19.
However, Lein said her association acts as an adviser to the state’s cities and it’s up the state Attorney General’s Office to decide if a governmental body is following the law.
Jackson, who objected to last week’s council actions, said the City Council had enough members for a quorum so it didn’t need the teleconference.
“The only reason she, Paige Bibbee, wanted them to participate is so that she would have her people to vote the way she wants them to vote,” Jackson said.
Bibbee on Monday said the council was following the governor’s order at the April 6 meeting, and she is “comfortable” with its actions.
Bibbee said Hill and Ard wanted to attend the meeting but she insisted they participate through teleconference because Hill is pregnant and Ard takes care of his elderly mother.
“Why in the world would I put people at risk, especially when the governor said we could meet by teleconference?” Bibbee said. “I don’t use this job to grandstand or to try to get my way. I’m trying to do what’s best for not just my district but the city of Decatur and all of its districts.”
Ard on Monday said he wanted to participate by phone all along to follow social distancing rules.
“Our legal counsel said it was fine,” Ard said. “I didn’t know it was a big deal to call in over the phone. I don’t think it’s a story.”
Ivey’s order suspending portions of the Open Meetings Act allows governmental bodies to meet remotely, normally a violation of the Open Meetings Act, if “the meeting is limited to matters within the governmental body’s statutory authority that is necessary to respond to COVID-19 or necessary to perform essential minimum functions of the governmental body.”
Lein said she thinks the zoning issues that dominated last week’s agenda are part of the council’s “essential minimum functions” as the city’s governing body, and thus were an appropriate topic for a teleconference. The only issue, she said, is whether the physical presence of a quorum means the Open Meetings Act applied, or whether the governor’s emergency order applied.
Jackson said the council’s essential minimum functions are doing what it takes to operate the government during the pandemic while protecting the citizens’ health and safety.
Lein also disagreed with Kirby, who objected to holding public hearings during the pandemic because he said it limits public debate and participation.
“The public was able to attend on a limited basis as long as they followed the social distancing rules,” Lein said. “They were able to write in (by email) or call in so there was nothing to prohibit the public’s participation.”
The meeting was broadcast live on YouTube, and residents could have live input via email or telephone.
Bibbee said she would be OK with seeking a state attorney general’s opinion clarifying what Ivey’s order contemplates as “essential minimum functions” of city government.
“It all boils down to the fact that the majority of the council believe we made the right decision,” Bibbee said.
