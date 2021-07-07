A Decatur resident last week appealed a ruling by the municipal judge that his dog must be euthanized after it bit a neighbor.
Marvin Reedus filed an affidavit alleging he had been bitten by a black and white German shepherd owned by James Deon Orr, who resides at a multifamily residence at the 1800 block of Ororke Lane Southwest.
"I was going to my car and the dog came up and bit me and I had to hit the dog with my fist so it wouldn't bite me again and the owner was in the house," wrote Reedus, who lives next door to Orr. "The dog be loose all the time."
Animal control officer Brian Lundberg filed the complaint in municipal court.
Euthanasia of a dog determined by the court to be dangerous is authorized in Alabama under "Emily's Law" if the dog "has caused serious physical injury" to a person, or absent such injury, if it "has a propensity to cause future serious physical injury or death."
The law, which took effect in June 2018, is named after 24-year-old Emily Colvin, who died in December 2017 after being attacked by a pack of dogs in the front yard of her Jackson County home.
After a hearing, Municipal Judge Billy Cook Jr. on June 15 issued an order ruling the dog "has a propensity to cause future serious injury or death."
"In order to protect public safety, it is ordered the subject dog be humanely euthanized as allowed by law," Cook wrote. "The court cannot chance another person being bitten or attacked. The court knows of no other safe manner to assure public safety based on the aggressiveness testified by Animal Services Director. The attack testified in this matter was unprovoked and not on the owner's property."
Cook ordered that the dog be held safely until after the appeal is resolved. Under state law, it can be held either at the animal shelter or at a veterinarian's office, with the cost of care being paid by the dog's owner.
Orr appealed the ruling to the Morgan County Circuit Court and requested a jury trial.
