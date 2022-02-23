Growing up in a household where guests were always valued and treated with hospitality, Cindy Yates wanted to continue serving people and believed the best way she could accomplish that is by showing young students the ropes in the food and hospitality business.
Yates has been working as a culinary arts instructor at Career Academies of Decatur since CAD opened four years ago and has been working with Decatur City Schools since 2006.
“My parents entertained all the time,” Yates said. “My grandmother cooked and served others all the time, so that just showed me love. It was the love of others through being hospitable that inspired me to pursue my field.”
Yates was born in Huntsville and grew up watching her family members cook, both at home and at family-owned restaurants.
“My mother’s family owns Charlie B’s in Oneonta,” Yates said.
Yates’ helpful and hospitable nature are prevalent in her classroom at CAD.
“Her teaching methods are really clear and crisp,” said Austin junior Riley Blea, who is in his first year in the culinary program. “She has a very motherly attitude and is always there to offer us help.”
Blea said Yates has taught his class how to make beef stock and homemade mashed potatoes this year.
Austin senior Olivia Batson is in her second year with the culinary program and has learned a lot from Yates’ class.
“She teaches everything straight from the book, from cooking methods to the right ways to clean a kitchen,” Batson said. “She’s a very nice and chill person. Sometimes there’s a lot of work, but most of the time it’s a chill class.”
Batson has been studying for her ServSafe certification test.
“It’s a test from the National Restaurant Association,” Yates said. “If they get certified in that, that’s a college credit.”
Kiersten Jones, health science instructor at CAD, started working with Yates at Decatur High school 10 years ago.
“She is able to take kids with a passion for food to the next level,” Jones said. “She zones in on exactly what they are good at and can make them truly believe in themselves.”
Jones said that Yates’ students know they can come to her for advice not just related to culinary arts.
“Cindy is very good with math and organizing,” Jones said. “If she has extra time and if she sees a student struggling, she’s not going to allow them to continue to struggle. At the end of the class, she’s going to walk up to that student and ask what they need help with.”
Jones remembers her initial meeting with Yates when she was first hired.
“When I first came to Decatur City Schools, I just came straight out of the industry as a registered nurse,” Jones said. “Cindy was one of the very first people that welcomed me with open arms. Just from that, she has taught me to go out of my way to make sure staff knows that I am a team player.”
This school year, Yates’ class is growing their own herbs so they can have fresh basil and oregano to cook with.
One of the biggest projects in her classes each year is preparing wedding cakes.
“We do two wedding cakes a year,” Yates said.
Yates and the 83 students taking her culinary classes this year have already catered food to large private events.
“We have partnered with the Carnegie Arts Center and have been catering receptions for their artists,” Yates said. “I really want my students to get hands-on experience.”
Darrell Echols, a chef who has worked with Yates for two years now, said that they have prepared their students to work in any environment.
“It can range from a backyard barbecue to a gala or wedding reception,” Echols said.
Yates has also led the culinary team at Decatur High to win a competition that resulted in them working with NASA and sending food to an international space shuttle.
Yates laughed when she remembered showing a class how to cook eggs Benedict for the first time.
“When you cook eggs Benedict, you poach the eggs and they’re still runny inside,” Yates said. “At first they thought it was gross, but then one of them took a bite and enjoyed them. That’s all it took, then they all wanted to try eggs Benedict.”
Yates still keeps in touch with students who have been out of high school for several years.
“I still have students that call me who need a job reference,” Yates said.
Yates said her greatest joy in teaching is hearing from former students and knowing they are doing well.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.