Lucky, the dog that became Decatur's symbol against pet abuse, died Thursday morning, 14 years after being discovered in a dumpster, his muzzle bound with duct tape, wrapped in a plastic garbage bag and with a nearly severed leg.
Veterinarian Dr. Steve Osborne released a statement that said Lucky died from kidney failure at his Beltline Road Southwest clinic, where Lucky lived.
“I am sad to say Decatur’s favorite dog and longtime hero has passed away,” Osborne said. “Lucky died surrounded by the clinic staff. He went peacefully.”
Lucky was about 15 years old. On Feb. 22, 2006, at the age of about 7 or 8 months, Lucky was found in the back corner of a Central Parkway trash bin by a sanitation worker. He was suffering from multiple dog bites, was in shock and the damaged leg had begun to rot. He was believed to have been a victim of dog fighting.
A city animal control officer took the blond shepherd mix to Osborne. Lucky was treated for shock and infection, and his right front leg was amputated.
Lucky’s story drew local and national interest to Decatur. The Decatur Daily had extensive coverage for months as he recovered, and the stories were picked up by newspapers and media across the country. Local TV stations broadcast live from the clinic's front yard. An “Inside Edition” crew interviewed Osborne at his home.
Osborne established a $500 reward for information leading to the person responsible for Lucky’s injuries the day he was rescued, and it quickly grew with community donations to $20,000. Lucky’s former owner was arrested and charged with second-degree animal cruelty and falsely reporting the theft of a dog.
The former owner claimed his pit bull had attacked Lucky, and that he placed him in the bin rather than taking him to a vet because he feared he would be suspected of dog fighting. He was ordered in 2007 to pay $4,000 in fines plus court costs and restitution.
The community also raised money to pay for Lucky's surgery and his food and care.
Lucky became a symbol of animal cruelty and a local star who would often appear at events to raise awareness of pet issues or fundraisers for the Decatur Animal Shelter, where Osborne serves on the board.
Suzie Wiley, co-owner of WYAM-TV 51 and chairwoman of the nonprofit committee that spearheaded construction of Decatur's dog park, said Lucky appeared on her “Valley Happenings” show.
“He was a very well-behaved dog after all he went through,” Wiley said.
After his rescue, Lucky spent the rest of his life at Osborne Animal Clinic. Adjacent to the clinic is a facility opened last year that bears his name, Lucky Dog Daycare.
He was less active in the last two years since the death of his buddy, River, a dog Osborne found on U.S. 31 and rescued. River lived at the clinic 10 years.
Carlee Parker, a vet tech, said every staff member took turns on weekends taking care of Lucky, so everyone knew and loved him. People would also stop by just to see him. He loved Beggin’ Strips and other treats, she said.
“He loved to run around and play when he got outside,” Parker said. “And he loved to be brushed.”
Osborne said Lucky was “active, alert and happy" as recently as a few weeks ago. He greeted his visitors until about four days before his death, but a sudden decline in his health was diagnosed as kidney failure.
Osborne said Lucky “had enjoyed great health throughout his life, after his well-known tragic start.”
Parker said it was a difficult Thursday at the clinic.
“It’s a heartbreaking day,” Parker said. “It’s been very gloomy around here because we will miss Lucky.”
