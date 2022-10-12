D221011 dog shades TH1.jpg
Buy Now

One of the new sun shades at Wilson Morgan Park's dog enclosures casts a cooling shadow on only a small area Tuesday. Dog owners say the shades are too small, erected too high and provide little shade. [TRISTAN HOLMES/FOR THE DECATUR DAILY]

The four new sun shades at Wilson Morgan Park's dog enclosures have caused a few pet owners to bark on social media about the amount of heat relief provided by the canopies.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.

—erica.smith@decaturdaily.com or 256-340-2460.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.