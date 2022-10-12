The four new sun shades at Wilson Morgan Park's dog enclosures have caused a few pet owners to bark on social media about the amount of heat relief provided by the canopies.
Dog owners say the shades are too small, erected too high and provide little shade. However, a Decatur Parks and Recreation official said the shades are part of an overall plan for the park and no changes are planned.
Deanna Cox, 54, of Decatur, was at the small dog enclosure with her granddaughter Caycee Terry, 10 of Arab, for the first time Tuesday. Cox was letting her 7-year-old mixed breed dog, Rosie, investigate the park.
Cox said she noticed the installed sun canopy when she walked in but also noticed the lack of shade it produced.
“It probably needs to be lower. … That would give more shade,” she said. “Definitely needs to be bigger.”
Cox said the cooler weather helps compensate for the small amount of shade at the enclosures — for now.
“It’s about to be cooler weather. As long as they get it fixed before it gets hot again,” she said.
Suzie Wiley formed a committee that received a grant and private donations to build the dog park enclosures that opened in 2019. The enclosures are located just off Central Parkway and Beltline Road Southwest.
Wiley then convinced trustees of the late Ann Terry Mayfield’s trust to provide a contribution from it for $55,084 to purchase of the shades. Mayfield died in 2017 and wanted her trust “to be used solely for the maintenance, care and treatment of animals.”
There are three shades in the enclosure for large dogs and one in the enclosure for small dogs. The green, triangular shades are 21 feet long on one side and 15 feet long on the other two sides. They are mounted on 14-foot posts.
Wiley said the shades are too high.
“It’s like an umbrella, you know. The higher up an umbrella goes, the less shade you get. But they went up too high I think,” she said. “Every problem can be solved, and we’ve got good people in Parks and Rec that can solve problems.”
Jason Lake, director of Decatur Parks and Recreation, said the shades are supposed to be high.
“The shades are a part of an overall landscape plan. It is normal for them to be fairly high, in this case 14 feet, due to potential vandalism,” he said. “We are planning to add plants around the shades that will help.”
Lake said they have no plans to change anything about the shades.
“Changes to the shades would be an additional cost; however, we don’t think that will be necessary,” he said.
Carla Ross brings her 2-year-old mixed breed dog, Bilbo Baggins, to the large dog enclosure a couple of times a week. Ross said she was excited when she heard Wilson Morgan Park was getting the shades because it can get hot when dogs romp in the enclosures during the summer.
“They’re beautiful, but they don’t give a ton of shade,” Ross said. "But we’ll take whatever shade we can get. … It’s a start.”
Ross said she hopes there is a phase two in the plans for the park. City officials plan to build a new recreation center in the park to the west of the dog enclosures.
Lake said his department has been working with community members invested in the dog park enclosures.
“The goal is to have a nice dog park for the community, and we know that it is not finished,” Lake said. “We plan on adding to landscaping and always listen to the folks that use the facility when planning improvements.”
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.