Dressed as Jack Skellington, a character in the movie "The Nightmare Before Christmas," a Decatur Christmas parade participant hands out candy Monday as floats and bands move along Second Avenue.
The annual parade's theme was “Christmas Movie Marathon,” and floats paid tribute to films such as "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation," "Elf," "A Christmas Story" and others.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.