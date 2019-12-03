D191203 decatur christmas parade
Buy Now

Dressed as Jack Skellington, a character in the movie "The Nightmare Before Christmas," a Decatur Christmas parade participant hands out candy Monday as floats and bands move along Second Avenue. The annual parade's theme was “Christmas Movie Marathon,” and floats paid tribute to films such as "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation," "Elf," "A Christmas Story" and others. [JERONIMO NISA/DECATUR DAILY]

 Jeronimo Nisa

Dressed as Jack Skellington, a character in the movie "The Nightmare Before Christmas," a Decatur Christmas parade participant hands out candy Monday as floats and bands move along Second Avenue.

The annual parade's theme was “Christmas Movie Marathon,” and floats paid tribute to films such as "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation," "Elf," "A Christmas Story" and others. 

DecaturDaily.com
Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.