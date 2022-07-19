The rat-a-tat of snare drums accompanied by the domineering beat of bass drums and the eerie melodies of xylophones and marimbas reverberated outside Decatur High on Monday as marching band members began their first day of drum camp.
Zack Melton, assistant band director and percussion leader, has been leading the school’s drum camps for the last 10 years. Decatur High also has other small camps throughout the summer for brass and woodwind players. Melton said the camps are crucial in introducing novice students to marching band.
“It’s a big week for us because the further we get this week, the easier it will be next week during band camp, learning drills and putting everything together,” Melton said.
The four-day camp is mandatory for percussionists, and Melton said all were there with the exception of a few who were on vacation.
Melton said he expects upperclassmen to guide freshmen and those entering marching band for the first time by teaching them the fundamentals of percussion.
“Moving their feet in time, working on tempo maintenance, stroke production and timing is really important,” Melton said. “We have four songs that we play during the marching band halftime show. That’s one component of what we do. We also have probably 25-30 short segment songs that we play in the stands.”
Layne Eledge, who is entering her junior year, said the camp gives her a chance to reunite with returning band members and also the opportunity to meet and become acquainted with new band members before band camp begins next Monday.
“I want to learn how each person plays and I want to learn how hard I can push them so they can be the best that they can be,” Eledge said.
Eledge was one of two marimba players in the front ensemble. She has played the instrument since her sophomore year and she played synthesizer before that. Now she is preparing to begin her new role as drum major.
“This year, I’m trying to step up as a leader … so I’m going to take on more responsibility and this (camp) is how I’m doing it,” Eledge said.
Eledge said technique is a major component that she wants novice players to learn and perfect in this week’s camp.
“Although skill is a big factor in playing, technique is also huge,” Eledge said. “That’s something that is barely taught in middle school bands and so we can emphasize that here.”
Eledge said technique involves posture and the proper way to hold percussion sticks and mallets.
Alaina Aldridge is entering her senior year and her last season to play bass drum for the Red Raider band. She also intends to prepare new band members for the marching season.
“Many new drummers who come in can’t read sheet music,” Aldridge said. “They have learned to listen by ear and copy what they hear. One of my main things I’m going to do is work through the basics of reading sheet music and then applying it to the drum with sticking and dynamics.”
Aldridge said if novice drummers get assigned to the bass drum, they will have to work on improving their timing to play each part in unison with the other bass drummers.
“It’s a really teamwork-based instrument,” Aldridge said of the bass drum. “It creates one sound from a bunch of different parts.”
Freshman Darien Ankeny is entering his first year with the high school band, joining because of his love for playing drums. He said he has not been assigned a part in the band yet but is prepared to work hard wherever he winds up.
“In sixth grade, I really liked playing drums so I got into percussion and I kind of wanted to stick with it so that’s why I’m here,” Ankeny said.
Monday was spent teaching composition to the percussionists and Aldridge said the remaining days of the camp will include some marching practice.
“We’ll save the most part (of the marching) for the actual band camp,” Aldridge said.
