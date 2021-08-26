Athens native and Decatur City Schools employee Mary Ann Hotaling, the reigning Ms. Veteran America, will sing the National Anthem when the Chicago White Sox host the Chicago Cubs on Sunday at 1:15 p.m.
Hotaling, a former captain in the Army, was named Ms. Veteran America in October 2020. The competition celebrates the strength, courage and sacrifice of the nation’s military women and raises funds for Final Salute, a nonprofit organization created to benefit the estimated 5,000 homeless female veterans in the United States.
In the Army, Hotaling served in the Medical Service Corps, deployed to Bosnia-Herzegovina on a peacekeeping mission and finished her career as the chief of military personnel at William Beaumont Army Medical Center
Hotaling currently works as Decatur City Schools' district English language learning collaborative specialist and as assistant principal of The Excel Center.
