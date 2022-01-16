Advanced Placement registration for next school year begins Feb. 14 at Decatur City Schools, and educators joined AP students last week in speaking with parents about benefits that include valuable college credits.
One example of a student who has benefited: Annalaura Swinea, who graduated from Austin High in 2021 and is on a path to graduate from college with two majors in four years.
Swinea is a freshman at the University of Mississippi, where she is majoring in both international business management and Spanish.
“I love what I’m studying right now,” Swinea said. “It’s difficult, but Advanced Placement courses really helped me prepare for that. With the 40 hours of credit that I had coming into college from taking both AP and dual enrollment courses, I’m going to be able to graduate in four years with two degrees and at least one other minor.”
Swinea took AP biology, AP environmental science, and AP Spanish courses in high school.
Swinea said that in addition to learning how to study for college-level coursework, taking Advanced Placement courses in high school will prepare students to graduate college on time or even early.
“I took AP Spanish in high school and it gave me the confidence and language skills to go to college to become a Spanish major,” Swinea said.
Swinea was joined by two current high school students who are taking AP courses this year, and both said the courses have improved their study habits and promoted a strong work ethic.
“AP courses get you ready for the work you have to do in college,” said Austin junior Jaidon Jamison, who is taking AP physics and AP English this year.
“When I graduate in 2022, I’ll have completed nine AP courses ranging from biology to world history,” said Decatur senior Lydia Matthews. “Advanced Placement courses do so much more than prepare students for a college exam; they develop study skills and good student-teacher relationships.”
The classes that Matthews has taken so far have been AP world history, AP biology, AP language, AP United States history, and AP government and politics. This year, she is taking AP environmental science, AP economics, AP statistics and AP literature.
Matthews said her AP teachers communicate with her daily to foster her learning and ambitions.
In order to obtain college credit from the AP classes, students have to take an AP exam in May. State colleges like the University of Alabama, the University of North Alabama, the University of Alabama in Huntsville, and Auburn University require students to score at least a 3 to receive college credit for some AP courses, while requiring a 4 or above for other courses.
Credit is not earned from those colleges if students score a 1 or 2.
DCS Curriculum and Instruction Supervisor Anita Clarke said that even though it is primarily upperclassmen who take AP courses, there are a few courses that freshmen and sophomores can take as well.
“Freshmen can take AP world history and sophomores can take AP computer science and principles,” Clarke said. “Our newest AP courses are world history and music theory and students in 11th and 12th grade can take music theory.”
Clarke said the AP courses are not easy.
“The coursework is very challenging and very rigorous but our teachers are committed to making sure our students are prepared when they start college,” Clarke said.
Swinea agreed that the courses are rigorous.
“It’s challenging for sure because it’s a college course,” Swinea said. “You have to be prepared to put in the time to study. It’s definitely a commitment and you have to have good time-management skills.”
Fred Abernathy and Emily Harris, assistant principals at Decatur and Austin high schools, said close to 300 students in the school system are currently taking AP classes.
“There’s around 15 to 17 (AP) courses you can take in both Austin and Decatur High,” Harris said. “Decatur High has some additional AP art courses while Austin High has a couple more of the physics courses.”
