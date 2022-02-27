The fourth annual districtwide elementary math tournament took place in person at Leon Sheffield Magnet School on Friday after two years of the tournament being virtual as a result of the pandemic.
There were 175 fourth and fifth grade students from 11 Decatur schools that competed in the tournament and Leon Sheffield emerged as the dominant school as they won in both grades.
Grant Mcree won the individual award for the top fourth grade student and Sarah Provenzano won the individual award for the top fifth grade student. Both students attend Leon Sheffield.
Austinville, Banks-Caddell, Eastwood, Frances Nungester, Julian Harris, Oak Park, Walter Jackson, Woodmeade, West Decatur and Chestnut Grove also competed in the tournament.
Walter Jackson Principal Tamara Caudle is the organizer of this year’s math tournament and said the reason for the tournament every year is to spotlight fourth and fifth grade students who are strong in academics.
“I call them our ‘mathletes,’” Caudle said. “We want to make sure we’re acknowledging them. Also, as a district, we want to make sure we’re boosting our math scores.”
The tournament lasted for two hours and was split into two parts; a 25-question multiple choice test and the “ciphering” round. In the ciphering round, schools were asked five questions apiece and they picked three of their students out of each school to go up one at a time to answer them.
“If they answer in the first 30 seconds, they get five points,” Caudle said. “If they go to 60 seconds, they’ll only get three points and 30 seconds past that it’s just one point.”
All schools participated in the ciphering round first and then were given 45 minutes to take a written test. The combined scores from both the test and ciphering round were used to determine the winners.
Ben Roberts, fifth grade student at Walter Jackson Elementary, knew there were 624 hours in 26 days and that there were 24 cups in six quarts and this knowledge helped earn him sixth place among the top 10 individual fifth grade winners.
“The algebra was kind of difficult,” Roberts said. “The ciphering was a little stressful because you had to get up in front of everyone.”
Roberts and his teammates at Walter Jackson have been studying for the tournament all year by meeting after school every day. His school was the runner-up for fifth grade and placed third for fourth grade.
The last two years, the students competed at home on their electronic devices.
“I didn’t think there were too many challenges with the virtual competitions and it was actually less stressful,” Roberts said.
All 11 schools awarded their students throughout the day with pizza and candy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.