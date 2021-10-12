The free and reduced-price animal adoption offer by Decatur Animal Services has ended early after funds for the event were exhausted, according to Decatur spokesperson Irene Cardenas-Martinez.
Nearly two dozen animals were placed with families, she said in a news release.
The offer began Monday and was slated to end next Monday.
She said the city shelter at 300-A Beltline Road SW, is open Mondays through Fridays, 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.; and Saturdays, 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Animals available for adoption can be viewed on the shelter’s Facebook page. For more information, call 256-341-4790.
