Decatur resident Mary Ann Powell Mays’ family usually has dinner together the night of Easter after attending church that morning. This year, a gathering won't be possible because of the threat of the new coronavirus.
Yet, the family has found a way to have its Easter dinner on Sunday with help from technology.
Food will be prepared in two separate kitchens and then shared so the seven family members can eat in four separate homes and use Facebook Messenger’s video call function to communicate during the meal.
Mays said the family decided to avoid a large gathering to protect her father, Miles Powell, who is 93 years old.
“We always eat together,” Mays said. “With my dad being his age, we just need to be cautious.”
The Powell family is one of many who will have to find alternative ways to keep their Easter traditions alive while abiding by social distancing guidelines and protecting older family members.
Jill Woods, a family and consumer science teacher at Lawrence County High, said having your intermediate family help with the Easter dinner cooking process is a great way to save the day.
“If you have kids, you can get them involved,” Woods said. “If everybody has a part, then everyone will have memories of the day.”
Mays said her family will split up cooking duties for their Easter dinner.
She plans to cook ham and vegetables with her husband, John. The two will bring ham and vegetables to her sister, Janet Compton. Janet and her husband, Tommy, are cooking rolls and dessert.
Mays will pick up servings from her sister and brother-in-law and deliver the ham, vegetables, rolls and dessert to her father and her son, Clay Womack, who lives with her father.
Mays will then bring more food to her oldest son, Christopher Washco, who lives down the street.
They will then all eat the food at their individual homes while in a group video call.
“I’ve been in the family for over 20 years,” Tommy Compton said. “We’ve never missed a Thanksgiving, Christmas or Easter.
“We just want to feel like we’re all together.”
Mays said her son will help her father learn how to use Facebook Messenger to communicate.
She has experience using video call apps from work with First Bible Church in Decatur. Her Bible study classes have recently used the apps to communicate.
Mays still expects to have a family-oriented Easter even if it is remotely.
“We’ll all get to eat together,” Mays said. “It’s perfect.”
