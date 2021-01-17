Ross Malone lacked the rights and privileges of white soldiers when he served in the U.S. Army during World War II, and the infringements on the Black man's civil rights continued on his return to Decatur in the segregated South.
It was not until the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. took to the national pulpit that positive change began, Malone said. The nation celebrates King's birthday Monday. Assassinated at the Lorraine Motel in Memphis on April 4, 1968, King would have been 92 Friday.
“In the military, we had to be reminded that even fighting for our country, there were privileges we did not have because of our skin color,” said Malone, 98, who served in the Army from 1943-46. He said he and other Black soldiers weren’t allowed to use the same bathrooms or drink from the same water fountains as white soldiers.
“There were so many things I can’t remember them all,” Malone said.
Malone served in the U.S. Army’s 973rd combat support group, a segregated unit tasked with guarding German prisoners of war — white men — in France and Belgium.
Things were no different in Decatur at the time, he said. Segregation was alive and well.
He remembers going to vote in Decatur in 1948 and being “turned away at the door” because he was Black. “I complained to (election officials) but it did no good,” he said.
He recalls visiting two restaurants on Sixth Avenue in Decatur and having to go in the back door to order while white patrons went in the front door and sat inside to eat.
“People were beaten and worse because of the color of our skin,” Malone said.
He worked at the Decatur railroad depot and was attacked by two men in the bathroom in the late 1960s.
“They were both white and they were trying to beat me up because I was a Black man,” he said. “I got the best of them but almost lost my job.” He said he broke a finger punching one of his attackers.
Bull Connor
He said Birmingham police chief Bull Connor was a dirty word in the Black community.
On May 3, 1963, Connor ordered fire hoses and attack dogs to be unleashed on peaceful protesters in Birmingham. The news coverage of the event put the civil rights movement in the national spotlight.
“I felt real low when I saw that on television,” Malone said. “I wanted to do something to the police and that Bull Connor. Nobody, no human needed to be treated like that.”
Malone said King showed the world violence wasn’t needed to promote change.
“When I hear Martin Luther King’s name, I think of a nonviolent civil rights leader who led millions to march to change an historical wrong,” he said.
Malone and his late wife, Ethelda Malone, who passed away in 2011 after a long tenure as a Morgan County school teacher, had six children.
Their oldest daughter, Ethel Malone Batts, 73, of Cleveland, Ohio, remembers the Birmingham police violence on television. She said she watched it from the family home on Sixth Avenue Southeast where the Kangaroo Express convenience store now sits.
“Seeing that as a child it was unbelievable. It was hard to see why we as a race of people were so hated,” she said. “I think our parents did a good job of keeping us away from the injustices.”
Ross Malone's son, 65-year-old Clint Malone of Decatur, said he remembers going to a department store on Second Avenue in Decatur and not being allowed to sit down at the store’s soda fountain bar to enjoy a snack because he was Black.
Rosselda Malone Dixon, 69, said she attended Austin High School her senior year in 1970 because a desegregation order closed the city’s Black school, Lakeside, in 1969. She said it was a difficult year for her.
“The younger people and students wanted to get to know us. We easily befriended most of them,” Ross Malone's daughter said. “But the teachers and older generation wanted to keep segregation going. One of my male teachers at Austin gave me a bad grade on my report card and told me I wasn’t going to graduate.”
Dixon said she had all A's and one D on that report card.
Another time, Dixon said she went to watch “The Ten Commandments” movie featuring Charlton Heston at the Princess Theatre in the late 1960s. “The Blacks had to go in a different door and sit in the balcony,” she said. “I didn’t know why we couldn’t sit wherever we wished.”
Daughter Ann Malone Ezell, 72, who lives in Baltimore, said the Black schools in Decatur had wonderful teachers but were denied proper learning tools. “If they had given the Black schools the same equipment as white schools, we as a race of people would have been better off at our own schools,” she said.
Progress
The Malones feel racial justice is progressing but there is still a long way to go. They pointed to President Barack Obama and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris as “real progress.”
“I wish Martin Luther King Jr. was still here when Obama was inaugurated,” Ross Malone said. “I don’t know if (King) would have ever been president, but it was because of him we finally got a Black president.”
Clint Malone and Ezell said Blacks today still are not treated fairly.
“If the rioters at the U.S. Capitol (on Jan. 6) were Black, I believe they would have been shot and possibly killed,” Clint Malone said. “Police are urging (the rioters) to turn themselves in. That’s a white privilege. There’s still a double standard, two sets of rules in society.”
“When Black Lives Matter protesters are in the streets, there are rubber bullets shot, tear gas, people dying,” Ezell said. “People who stormed the Capitol ... nothing was done. They were running around with a Confederate flag. We’ve still got a long way to go. I could care less about Confederate statues. Give me the same rights as the other people like those who stormed the Capitol.”
Morgan County Archives assistant Libby Boggess, 67, said she remembers getting along with Blacks at the public schools once integration took place.
“It was a different time,” she said. “Growing up, we (white children) weren’t allowed to admire Martin Luther King Jr. A white kid couldn’t get up in front of a class and give a report on a Black leader. If you were white, you weren’t supposed to like them. … We need more Martin Luther Kings and Rosa Parkses.”
She said she doesn’t believe Decatur had as extreme a racial divide as other places, but she saw signs of it.
“Back then we had Black churches and white churches,” she said. “Now we can go to church together. God is God. There’s no Black God or white God.”
Dixon agrees.
“There is no Black heaven and no white heaven,” she said. “We have to get along with each other.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.