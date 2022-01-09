Vendors and shoppers bundled up on a chilly morning Saturday to take advantage of the first of three planned winter farmers market days, and the market manager hopes to eventually increase its year-round availability.
Carly Cross of Carly’s Flour Shop was at the Morgan County-Decatur Farmers Market selling her homemade sourdough bread in assorted flavors like Italian herb and cheese and chocolate sourdough.
“All my customers beg me to sell during the off season so it’s really nice to have an opportunity to come down to the market and give them some bread during the winter,” she said.
About half of Cross’ inventory was presold online.
“Carly’s got the best sourdough outside of Seattle,” said Kathy Waldrop, one of those who ordered ahead.
According to Steven Barber, manager of the market, said Saturday’s opening was new for the market.
“Our farmers market has been in one location since 1937 and it’s never been opened in January,” Barber said. “We know that greens grow in the winter, we know that sweet potatoes grow in the winter.”
There was also meat, homemade bread and baked goods, spices, canned goods and coffee among the 11 vendor tables.
The next two days the market will be open before it goes back to regular season will be the second Saturdays of February and March from 8 a.m. to noon.
“The goal is to be a year-round market,” Barber said. “This is us taking baby steps right now. … You’ve got to start somewhere. You don’t want to jump off into the deep end because that’s where mistakes can happen; you want to start building a foundation.”
Barber said he is aiming to eventually have the market open several days each week throughout the year.
“I don’t know how long this is going to take because you want to do it right,” he said.
Nick Jones of Five Sons Farm in Elkmont was selling pork, lamb and chicken from his farm. Jones said he was “stoked” that there was now a winter market.
“This is great for me, great for the business,” he said.
Jones said it is work, but it is fun. “I’d be here year-round if they would be open.”
Barber believes there is demand for a year-round market.
“We’re open eight or nine months and that leaves three or four months of people not having the ability to get their fresh meat and to get their fresh greens, to get their canned goods and get their fresh coffee, too,” Barber said.“This is really a service that we’re doing for the city of Decatur and all of Morgan County.”
Phyllis Harness came Saturday to see what the vendors had during the winter market. She said she and her family often come during the regular season to buy fresh produce “and kind of make a day out of it.”
Members of the Decatur City Council have recently floated the idea of expanding and enclosing the downtown Decatur market.
Laura Ritch, market board chairwoman, hopes it happens.
“It will be an open air (market) with, hopefully, roll-down walls. Or it may be that part of it is closed off and the other part open,” Ritch said.
The market will open back up for its regular season in April. Which day will depend on when the strawberry produce will be able to be picked, Barber said. “I’m hoping for April 16, but there’s no guarantee.”
