Decatur Fire and Rescue recently won a federal grant to cover 75% of the cost of a new 36-foot fire and hazmat rescue boat, but moving forward depends on City Council covering the other 25% of the purchase price and paying operating expenses.
“The boat is right at $700,000, and the grant we have is for a little bit under $525,000,” said Fire Chief Tracy Thornton. “The grant comes with a 25% match from the city of Decatur, so the city’s part is $175,000 for the boat.”
The funds from the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Port Security Grant Program (PGSP) will be awarded in September, after which the council would vote on providing the match.
“As much traffic as we have on the river, our fire department doesn’t have a way of providing EMS coverage or any fire protection or hazmat or chemical spills or anything like that for all these years,” said Thornton.
Mayor Tab Bowling said that once he receives the financial estimates from the fire department, he will integrate the upkeep cost of the boat into the budget and submit it to the council for adoption.
“I don’t think you can walk away from a grant like this,” said Bowling, who spoke out against submitting an application for the PGSP grant in 2021 due to budget concerns. “This is the first time the department has actually been awarded the grant, which makes it kind of a game changer.”
Councilman Carlton McMasters said he has financial concerns about the boat that go beyond the initial purchase price.
“With a boat there’s always going to be continued training, insurance costs, maintenance,” he said. “I think the insurance alone is like 20- or 30-thousand dollars per year. I think the acronym for boat is ‘bust out another thousand.’
“On the flipside, if we ever need it, how do you quantify the expense?”
Council member Billy Jackson said there are always ongoing costs associated with making the community safer. He said he will “probably” vote to support the funding next month.
“I think we’ve spent our money on things that are far less worthy,” he said. “I think that we’re a river city, and we have to take every opportunity that we can to make our community safer.”
Council member Kyle Pike said he doesn’t expect maintenance upkeep costs will be too steep, as the boat will have outboard engines which require less maintenance than inboard.
“They’re not going to be operating that boat every day,” he said. “It will be as needed during events and things of that nature, so I don’t think overall maintenance costs will be bad.”
Council President Jacob Ladner said annual maintenance will be nominal in the grand scheme of the city’s budget. He expects the council will vote to support the purchase of the boat.
“Being a city that resides on the river with a lot of industry and activity that happens on the river, having a fireboat is something that is important,” he said. “There’s been some incidents over the years where that was something that was probably needed.”
Council member Hunter Pepper said he will vote in favor of funding the boat in September.
Nationwide, PGSP is providing $100 million in grant money for the fiscal year.
“The PSGP provides funds to state, local, territorial, and private sector partners to support increased port-wide risk management and protect critical surface transportation infrastructure from acts of terrorism,” according to FEMA, which falls under the Department of Homeland Security.
--
CBRN Fireboat
Decatur Fire and Rescue plans to purchase a fireboat equipped to defend against chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear (CBRN) hazards. Thornton said this will be the only CBRN-ready boat on the Tennessee River.
“With the barges with all the chemicals, with all the plants, with all the industries we have out on the river, this boat will be the only one where (the pilothouse) would be protected from all those chemicals and hazards,” he said.
Thornton said his department wants to continue the “incredible” working relationship they’ve developed with the volunteer Morgan County Rescue Squad in recent years, and the purchase of the new boat will serve as an additional resource to strengthen the partnership.
“This boat will have some capabilities that the MCRS boats don’t have right now,” he said. “One of the biggest capabilities is the deployment of booms, that absorbent material.”
A containment boom is a temporary floating barrier designed to contain oil or chemical spills. Thornton said the new boat will also be equipped with a water pump capable of 3,000 gallons per minute.
“This isn’t something we’ve just come up with recently," Thornton said. "We have tried and worked years and years trying to get grants and different things to get a boat for the river city."
With a $30 million commercial development proposed near Ingalls Harbor, where the rescue squad houses its boats, Thornton said he’s been in talks with the rescue squad about possibly finding a new location for a shared boathouse.
“Hopefully this helps us out and puts us in a position that if something ever did happen that we would have one more resource that we could pull from to try to make the city as safe as we possibly can,” he said.
McMasters said, to his knowledge, Decatur has never had a fire on the river that would warrant the proposed boat. Still, he said he would not try to prevent the purchase of the boat if the rest of the council deems it a justifiable expense.
“I still have concerns about the maintenance of it and what it’s going to cost the city long term, but it is what it is,” he said.
Pike said he expects the boat will be delivered in 12 to 18 months.
“I think once we get it, we’ll see the benefit,” he said. “We’ll have it if we need it.”
