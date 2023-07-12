Decatur Fire and Rescue wants to join a new statewide mutual aid agreement that's expected to be more effective than previous arrangements and could result in federal reimbursements.
“I think it’s something we should’ve done a long time ago,” said Decatur Fire Chief Tracy Thornton.
The Alabama Association of Fire Chief's Mutual Aid Consortium Agreement allows public fire protection agencies to provide and receive resources, equipment, and personnel in response to natural or man-made disasters statewide and collect state or federal relief funding reimbursement. The proposed agreement was presented to Decatur's City Council during its work session Monday.
Thornton said he was part of a committee of fire chiefs from around the state that helped come up with the plan over the last year.
“It was worked on in the past and never was completed,” Thornton said. “It’s been a work-in-progress with the Alabama Fire College and the Emergency Management Agency for the last year or so trying to get everything lined up as far as personnel, equipment, what each department has, what they’re capable of sending, etc.”
Decatur Fire and Rescue has had mutual aid agreements with nearby departments in the past, but nothing as robust as the new initiative which could — in the event of a hurricane, for example — allow Decatur Fire and Rescue to send resources as far south as the Gulf, according to Thornton.
The new agreement is also crucial in departments receiving monetary reimbursement from state and federal sources.
“If you don’t have an agreement in place before you respond to an event like that,” Thornton said, “you cannot collect money.”
Per the agreement, fire departments are not obligated to provide aid. The amount of assistance that can be provided to a jurisdiction requesting help is determined by the fire chief of the responding department. This helps prevent undue burden on jurisdictions that are preoccupied with their own response scenarios.
“Ideally, we’d want the closest department that’s not affected by whatever it is we’re calling for help for,” Thornton said. “That’s something else that’s looked at — we will pull from a closer proximity department than we would a farther off department.”
The Alabama Emergency Management Agency currently offers mutual aid disaster response by way of the Alabama Mutual Aid System; however, Thornton said, the new agreement specific to fire protection agencies cuts down on red tape.
“Decatur is part of Alabama Task Force 3 which is a FEMA group,” Thornton said. “The main difference in these two agreements is the state won’t send out the task force group until they have clearance that FEMA or the state is going to pay for reimbursement.”
Thornton said people need help immediately after a tornado or hurricane disaster, yet it sometimes takes the state a day or two to declare a state of emergency.
“If we had a big disaster come through Decatur, I need help now — when I need it — not when the state or federal government says it’s a disaster,” Thornton said. “This new agreement allows this process to flow throughout the whole state.”
Thornton said his department has planned different levels of “strike force” teams, some of which can be deployed to other jurisdictions within a couple of hours.
“I think it’s a good plan,” Thornton said. “We’ll see how it works, and maybe over the next few years we might see some things that need to be improved on and we’ll look at doing that, also.”
Multiple nearby jurisdictions, including Madison, have already signed up for the new agreement, according to Thornton.
He said he expects the resolution to pass for Decatur during the July 17 council meeting.
