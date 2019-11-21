Decatur Fire & Rescue Chief Tony Grande this afternoon announced that he will resign and return to Tennessee after almost five and a half years with the city.
Mayor Tab Bowling announced in a 2 p.m. press conference that Grande is leaving Decatur in mid-December to become executive director of the Tennessee Firefighting Commission, a governmental agency based near Murfreesboro. He will start the new position in January.
Grande, 56, formerly a battalion chief at Knoxville Fire Department in Tennessee, became Decatur’s fire chief in June 2014. He is vice president of the Alabama Association of Fire Chiefs.
Division Chief Trent Putman and senior Fire Department leadership will assume Grande's duties during the transition period.
In recent months, he has come under attack from Councilman Charles Kirby and representatives of First Response Ambulance Service. As fire chief, Grande has significant oversight responsibility for the city's sole ambulance provider. Kirby and First Response frequently accused the chief and other Fire Department officials of exercising that oversight in an effort to force First Response out and replace the private service with one operated by Decatur Fire & Rescue.
Grande denied the claims, pointing out there was no City Council support for the capital expenditures involved in setting up a municipal ambulance service and that First Response has consistently failed to meet city ordinances on response times.
Grande took office amidst a controversy over a selection process that passed over the sole internal candidate.
Division Chief Lorenzo Jackson, a 33-year veteran of the department, initially was not interviewed for the fire chief slot.
After complaints from the community and firefighters and allegations of racism, the selection process was re-started and Jackson was one of the finalists interviewed by the City Council.
Grande was the first choice of Mayor Don Kyle, and he received the highest marks from the council.
(1) comment
Sounds like a great opportunity for Tony, who has been an outstanding fire chief for Decatur. And who could blame him for leaving after the baseless accusations levied at him by incompetent Kirby. The City is currently recruiting for other senior level staff. It will be next to impossible to recruit quality candidates when they know this is the way you get treated. Decatur can do much better.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.