The Decatur City Council has 15 “highly qualified” candidates for fire chief after reopening the application process and now must decide how to reduce the field to a manageable number.
The council received an initial list in April of 11 qualified candidates to fill the position Tony Grande left in December. But the coronavirus pandemic delayed interviews, and council had to reopen the application process in mid-May. The second application period ended last week.
Human Resources Director Richelle Sandlin said the city received nine applications during the second application period, and five made the next cut. Ten finalists from the April list remained interested.
Sandlin said she recommended the council name a committee to pare the list of 15 candidates to two or three for public interviews with the council.
However, Council President Paige Bibbee said there could be alterations in that process. She said she wants the council to review the candidates Sandlin presented, but she also is reviewing the candidates that Sandlin didn’t rank as "highly qualified."
“I’d like to find out how she decided these are the ones we should consider when there are others who might be good choices,” Bibbee said.
Bibbee also said the council might be able to reduce the number of candidates on its own. If it can’t, she said, she would be OK with then naming a committee, which Sandlin said would include the mayor, two council members, an expert in firefighting and herself.
“I know that it takes time (to review and select applicants) that Councilman (Chuck) Ard and Councilwoman (Kristi) Hill don’t have,” Bibbee said.
Councilman Billy Jackson said in April when the original list of candidates was presented that he opposed using a selection committee. He contended it's the council’s duty to go through the selection process for city directors and not allow someone else to do that job.
Councilman Charles Kirby said in April he opposes allowing anyone in Decatur Fire and Rescue to serve on the selection committee.
Sandlin said she would want to ask someone from the Alabama State Fire College to serve.
The new highly qualified applicants are Craig Aberbach, who has experience as fire chief, Hailey, Idaho; Larry Ervin, retired battalion chief, Memphis; Gavin Gilcrease, assistant fire chief, Johns Island, South Carolina; Michael Spain, fire chief/administrator, Bensenville, Illinois; and Brandy Williams, deputy fire chief, Madison.
Williams is the second candidate from Madison.
Two Decatur Fire & Rescue members were in the initial pool of "highly qualified" candidates and they remain on the list: Tracy Thornton, co-interim fire chief/division chief, and Jason Jones, battalion chief and fire marshal.
The other candidates from the initial list are Dustin Spires, battalion chief, Madison Fire Department; Lori P. Stoney, battalion chief/EMS director, Homewood Fire & Rescue Service; Floyd Wilks Jr., battalion chief, Cahaba Valley Fire and Emergency District; Travis Ford, district fire chief, Nashville Fire Department; Dale Lock, battalion chief, Memphis; Jake Jenkins, assistant fire chief, Summerville, South Carolina; Jeffrey Edmonds, assistant chief of operations, Everett, Washington; and Greg Main, chief fire marshal, Evansville, Indiana.
Memphis firefighter Thomas Beasley was on the April list of candidates but withdrew.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.