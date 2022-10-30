With horror movie characters and giant spiders creeping and crawling nearby, Decatur Fire and Rescue tried to fill a void for special needs children and adults last week by providing them with a Halloween experience that could be modified for each individual's comfort level.
“Usually, we have to travel to different places around the area to find special needs events,” said Bill LaPradd of Decatur. “Having this local with people we know is priceless."
LaPradd and his wife Mandy brought their son Jackson, 7, who they said is on the autism spectrum, to the Spooktacular event at the city's fire and police training center in Flint. Given the option of collecting candy in a sensory-friendly atmosphere or having a scary experience, Jackson chose the latter and his family was the first to go through the haunted hallway.
Bill LaPradd said his son had a good time.
"He interacts with people differently, so it’s all set up so he can feel more welcome and relaxed and enjoy the experience," LaPradd said.
Decatur firefighter Lt. Brandon Sivley said he spoke with the department’s Decatur Autism Awareness Forum about hosting a sensory-friendly Halloween party for children with special needs and those also on the autism spectrum.
“Several of the parents suggested on Halloween, their kids didn’t have something they were comfortable with,” Sivley said. “They said they went to a trunk-or-treat event and they didn’t want to wear a costume or maybe they’re non-verbal and they can’t say 'trick or treat' and sometimes it intimidates them.”
That led Sivley and his team to develop the two different experiences for the children: the haunted hallway and a non-scary trunk-or-treat event outside.
“For the non-scary event, I require everyone to have on a kid-friendly outfit,” Sivley said. “I told everyone there’s no rules so if someone comes up to your table, they don’t have to say 'trick or treat.' If they want the scary experience, they can do that as well but we’re not integrating the two. That way, it’s totally separate.”
In just the first few minutes of the Thursday event, several families showed up to participate in multiple activities including horseback riding, face painting, and an arts and crafts table.
Decatur firefighter John Sparkman donated the use of three of his horses for the horseback rides.
Decatur resident Miranda Harris, 39, said she was not scared of much and chose to partake in the scary experience along with her mother Amanda.
In a dark, foggy hallway filled with laser lights, the Harrises trudged on with Sivley leading the way. A menacing Michael Myers appeared and the scrape of metal claws could be heard as Freddy Krueger paced the hall, but Miranda Harris stared them all down.
Not even Stephen King’s Pennywise at the end of the walk could faze Harris and she boldly stepped to the clown and gave him a hug.
“I wasn’t scared at all but my mama was scared a bunch,” Harris laughed. “I can get through anything.”
Amanda Harris said she was thankful the Fire Department held the event this month and said she felt safe knowing Miranda was in good hands.
“Going door-to-door, these days you just can’t trust people,” Amanda said. “She’s tried haunted houses before and she just didn’t like it, but now we’re trying them back again.”
When the LaPradd family finished in the haunted hallway, Jackson opened the door to exit and found a table full of Play-Doh containers was waiting for him. Bill said the arts and crafts table was essential in helping Jackson to calm down after walking through the hallway.
Nine-year old Garrett Maples said he was impressed the most with the giant purple black widow spider out front and Michael Myers.
There were several children and young adults who did not have special needs that were working at the Spooktacular, because according to Sivley, they wanted their peers with special needs to have a Halloween experience they would never forget.
