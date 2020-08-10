Decatur Fire & Rescue will give away free masks on Tuesday at the Dollar General on West Moulton Street. The giveaway will start at 6 p.m.
This marks the third mask giveaway for the department, which handed out masks previously at Home Depot and the Carrie Matthews Recreation Center.
