First-day enrollment in Decatur City Schools is up 419 students compared to last year, and that number will likely increase before the day ends, school officials said.
The largest increase was at Austin Middle School where 88 more students came for classes this morning compared to opening day last year, said Dwight Satterfield, DCS deputy superintendent of school safety and student services. Austin Middle was previously known as Cedar Ridge Middle and houses sixth and seventh grades.
Overall, first-day enrollment increased from 8,277 to 8,696, he said.
Superintendent Michael Douglas said the district will likely have to hire additional teachers, especially at some of the elementary schools, because kindergarten enrollment is up.
