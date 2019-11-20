Closing the achievement gap between white, black and Hispanic students is the top area of focus for Decatur City Schools, Superintendent Michael Douglas said.
About 70% of the system’s grade 3-8 white students scored proficient on the Scantron test in the spring, while only about 30% of black and Hispanic students reached proficiency.
“I realize there will always be a gap, but it shouldn’t be this big,” Douglas said Tuesday morning during his annual state of the schools address at Decatur Baptist Church.
About 200 attended the event where the superintendent spoke for nearly 30 minutes about some of the system’s accomplishments. In the middle of his presentation, he talked about his “main areas of focus,” and closing student performance gaps among ethnic groups and poverty and non-poverty students was first on the list.
Douglas said this is a challenge that has been with the school systems for decades, but is more evident now because demographics in the district have shifted.
White students were 73% of enrollment in 1991, and the Hispanic population represented less than 1%. In 2011, with almost 2,500 fewer white students than in 1991, Decatur stopped being a majority white school district for the first time in its history.
Douglas said 40% of Decatur’s current students are white, while about 30% each are black and Hispanic.
Achievement gaps between races is not just a Decatur problem. Superintendent Dee Dee Jones said Hartselle City faces the same issue.
“The problem is not as broad as it is in Decatur, but I think every school system has this problem,” she said, adding that there is no cookie-cutter solution to fix the issue.
“We do a lot of small-group instruction and have an individualized education plan for every student, but there’s still more to do,” she said.
Frances Nungester Principal Shannon McCaskey said every school in the district has achievement gap issues that are solvable, and she said her school is an example.
The school has an 88% poverty rate and its student population is majority black and Hispanic. McCaskey said white students achieve on a higher level — in part — because of life experiences and parental involvement.
But Frances Nungester’s academic growth on its state-issued report card was 94.57%, compared to the state average of 87.7%. The school received a B, which is better than the state’s C letter grade.
“The first thing is to develop a plan with a no-excuse attitude,” McCaskey said. “The challenge is real when you have students show up for school who have not had a meal and don’t have proper clothes to wear in the winter. But, no excuses.”
She said teachers at Frances Nungester meet daily to discuss data and how every student is performing, regardless of race and economic status.
“We go through data on every student like a fine-tooth comb because they all don’t need the same thing,” McCaskey said.
Four other areas of focus in DCS are early literacy, raising the district’s graduation rate and the percentage of students deemed college and career ready.
Douglas said it’s cheaper to address needs in pre-kindergarten through third grade than it is to offer intervention when students reach middle school. He said early intervention will also help close achievement gaps.
The superintendent said Decatur’s graduation rate has increased from 87% to 90%, but should be higher, and that 61% of last year’s graduates were deemed college and career ready. He said he expects this number to increase significantly because students at the Career Academies of Decatur earned 502 industry-recognized credentials in 2019 compared to 60 the year before.
