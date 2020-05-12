Decatur officials are looking to rebuild the Planning Department after it lost its two most experienced members — director Wally Terry and Lead Planner Karen Smith — on April 30.
The departures leave a department that usually has a director and five staff with no director and two recently hired staff.
The city is in the process of recruiting a replacement for Terry, who as director of development also oversaw the Engineering, Community Development and Building departments. He announced his retirement plans more than a year in advance. Smith applied for the development director position, but in August the City Council rejected her and the other candidates for the job.
The process of finding a replacement for Smith, who served in the Planning Department for 30 years, is just beginning.
“It’s going to be very painful to lose that much experience,” Councilman Chuck Ard said last week. “We will miss Karen a lot.”
Councilman Billy Jackson has been critical of the department because Smith is not a certified planner and until recently it had no certified planners, but he praised Smith last week.
“Karen and I haven’t always agreed, but she held that department together for many years,” Jackson said.
The Planning Department manages zoning and growth and works with the Alabama Department of Transportation, developers, contractors and local residents on site plans and other construction projects in cooperation with the Planning Commission and Board of Zoning Adjustments.
Councilman Charles Kirby said the city has suffered in the past from bad planning, so he would like for Mayor Tab Bowling and the Planning Department to meet with the City Council. He wants to separate Planning from the Engineering, Community Development and Building departments, all of which fall under the director of development.
“We need to do a strong evaluation of the Planning Department,” Kirby said. “We need to discuss whether we’re properly staffed and well-organized so we’re ready as we move into the future.”
City Council President Paige Bibbee said the council does department evaluations during budget time so she doesn’t think a separate meeting focused on the department is necessary.
“That’s why Kristi (Hill) and I insisted on holding the budget work sessions with the department heads,” Bibbee said. “We know their needs.”
Bowling takes on immediate oversight of Planning. He said the loss of experience that came with the departures will be a big adjustment for the city, but he’s confident the department will be fine.
Bowling said the department will have to lean on the experience of City Engineer Carl Prewitt and the Legal Department.
“Carl’s office used to be in Planning so he knows a lot about planning,” Bowling said. “And our legal team has a lot of knowledge about planning. They will get the support they need.”
With the loss of so much planning experience in recent years, council members said they don’t think the new director of development has to have planning experience even though a few of the semifinalists for the position are certified planners.
Ard said Terry didn’t have any planning experience even though “he brought a lot of valuable insight into planning.”
Bibbee said she is looking for someone with broad experience similar to that required of a city manager or administrator and she’s not concerned as much about certified planning experience.
Kirby said the new director of development needs to focus more on economic development and working with the city Industrial Development Board and the Morgan County Economic Development Association.
Ard pointed out that Smith carried a big load by herself after two retirements and before the hiring of Matthew Marquis, a certified planner. Human Resources Director Richelle Sandlin said Marquis is classified as a Planner I. He has been with the city almost a year, with a salary of $47,728.
Bowling said Marquis is a Decatur native so he’s very familiar with the city.
Huntsville native Erin Johnson is a new Planner III in the department. With an annual pay of $61,097, she comes to Decatur with the unusual combination of a law degree and a master’s in certified planning.
“A lot of planning deals with legal issues so Erin is a good fit,” Kirby said.
Sandlin said the city is seeking two Planner II employees at a salary range of between $43,240 and $65,795. Bowling said the department was budgeted in fiscal 2019 for another position, and Ard said he’s willing to create additional jobs to meet the department’s needs. However, the additional spot wasn’t filled last year, and it wasn’t funded in fiscal 2020.
“Richelle is looking for good planners, but they’re hard to find,” Bowling said.
Jackson said the department needs to be set up so new employees like Johnson can progress through their careers and Decatur doesn’t become a training ground for other cities.
Jackson said Planning is a key department that must be managed properly. He believes mismanagement of the city’s planning is one of the reasons “all of the cities around us are growing and Decatur isn’t. Good planning attracts better jobs, and that requires a plan.”
