City Council President Jacob Ladner on Tuesday said the council's overwhelming emphasis is and should be residential growth in Decatur.
“For those who don’t want growth, I’m not their guy,” Ladner said. “If we get through this term and the city is exactly how it was when I started, then I’ve been a massive failure.”
Ladner, along with Mayor Tab Bowling and council Pro Tempore Carlton McMasters, spoke at the 2022 State of the City Forum about ongoing development and population growth in Decatur. Dave Hargrove, regional director of state legislative and regulatory affairs with AT&T Alabama, moderated the forum.
Decatur’s population grew from 55,683 in 2010 to 57,938 in 2020 according to the census, about 4%, but a recent surge in residential development suggests more rapid growth to come after two decades in which the population remained flat.
McMasters said the city’s population growth will benefit retailers and improve labor availability.
“With the population growing and all these people coming in, we’re also going to see an answer to our workforce,” McMasters said.
Decatur's unemployment rate in February was 2.6%, down from 3.6% the year before.
Ladner said every decision the council makes should be aimed at residential growth.
“Every vote we take, every dollar we spend, it should be able to be tracked back to how this is going to help us grow our city,” Ladner said. “Our primary goal is residential growth; it triggers everything that we want to do.”
McMasters said population growth is necessary for economic progress.
“We have to grow, not only for business development and the (workforce), but it’s a necessity for a city to grow to maintain the number of services that the city has come to expect,” McMasters said. “Without growth, then we are regressing.”
McMasters said if the city does not grow, then there is no funding source for services such as parks and recreation.
Ladner spoke about the revitalization efforts along Sixth Avenue, a proposed $8 million to $10 million streetscape called the Gateway project, and said it is important for the city to look appealing when people enter from Hudson Memorial Bridge.
“Obviously, when someone drives across that bridge looking for a place to live, they want it to look nice,” Ladner said. “Right now, it doesn’t.”
After the forum, which was sponsored by the Decatur-Morgan County Chamber of Commerce, Ladner spoke about the new overpass on Alabama 20 and said it should be complete by late summer. He said he expects the overpass north of the river to open up the “next frontier of Decatur.”
Ladner also said he wants to expand sewer coverage to aid residential growth.
“If we can already get sewer to these spots, that’s just a leg up for us when these developers come in,” Ladner said. “Being aggressive with how we use our sewer and utilities is very important and I hope the council will continue to do that.”
Bowling said the $10.2 million available to the city from the American Rescue Plan Act will help on such projects.
“With our stimulus package, … 80% will go to infrastructure,” Bowling said.
Bowling mentioned the planned recreation center that would be built at Wilson Morgan Park at a cost of $35 million, using money the city received in an environmental settlement from 3M Co.
“There are things happening in this city that we haven’t seen since we were kids,” Bowling told Hargrove, who grew up in Decatur.
