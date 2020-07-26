It’s not the perfect fix for the perilous intersection of Red Bank Road and U.S. 31, but Decatur officials say a $420,000 state grant awarded to the city last week provides a solution that improves safety.
The Alabama Department of Transportation grant requires no match from the city, and City Engineer Carl Prewitt on Friday said he anticipates the cost of the project, which could be completed as early as November of next year, will not significantly exceed the amount of the grant.
Prewitt said the project will involve closing the median crossover that now allows Red Bank Road traffic to turn left onto southbound U.S. 31 and southbound U.S. 31 traffic to turn left onto Red Bank. Instead, turn lanes will be installed north and south of the intersection to allow drivers to make U-turns on U.S. 31.
“It’s just not a safe crossover right there, and it needed to be looked at from a safety standpoint. The state agreed, and that’s why they’re contributing some dollars. We’re just trying to create a safer intersection,” Prewitt said.
A driver on Red Bank Road seeking to go south on 31 would therefore go north on 31 to the turn lane once the project is complete, and then make a U-turn onto southbound 31. A driver on southbound 31 seeking to go east on Red Bank would go past the intersection, use another turn lane and circle back to Red Bank to make a right turn.
Red Bank hits U.S. 31 at a steep angle, and visibility of traffic on a U.S. 31 bridge just south of the intersection is limited, Prewitt said.
The intersection is in Council President Paige Bibbee’s district, and she views the project as an affordable compromise. The ideal solution, she said, would involve rerouting Red Bank so it is perpendicular to U.S. 31, and probably repositioning the bridge. That was the tentative plan when Decatur City Schools was considering building an elementary school in the Burningtree area.
“I don’t think ALDOT is too interested in that. That would be expensive. I think this is a good compromise with getting it done and improving safety,” she said.
Bibbee said she has received calls from many constituents about the safety of the intersection, and also of traffic backing up at the stop sign on Red Bank as the front car sought to make a safe turn on southbound U.S. 31.
“Turning left (onto U.S. 31) is really a safety issue. You can’t see over the crest of that hill. I have gotten a lot of calls about it. That bridge is at an odd angle and it’s tough to see cars coming. People fly on 31. I wish they wouldn’t, but they do, so sometimes those cars get on you faster than you anticipate,” Bibbee said.
She said she would like to see a Burningtree school, but DCS has backed away from small neighborhood schools because of the expense.
“If something like (a Burningtree school) happened, I think it would need to be addressed in a different manner,” she said. “But that is really not on the horizon.”
Absent such a school, she said the inexpensive fix to be financed by the state makes sense.
Prewitt said the city will not need to purchase any rights of way for the project, but it will be liable for any costs that exceed the $420,000 grant amount.
Prewitt said discussions in 2016 about the possibility of a Burningtree school brought more attention to the hazardous intersection.
“Most likely we’ll start the engineering at the beginning of the next fiscal year, and hopefully bidding it out about this time next year,” Prewitt said. “Construction time shouldn’t take that long, maybe three or four months. The biggest thing will be traffic control.”
