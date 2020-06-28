Two more restaurants are coming to Decatur, and Aldi grocery store now has a site plan.
Buenavista Mexican Cantina, Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers, and Aldi had site plans approved last week by the Planning Commission.
Freddy’s and Buenavista will join Chipotle, which is under construction in the Kroger-anchored Decatur Shopping Plaza on Beltline Road, and recently opened restaurants Cheesecakes and More on Somerville Road Southeast and Hard Hat Café on Church Street Southeast.
Crystal Brown, vice president of the Decatur-Morgan County Chamber of Commerce, said the new restaurants were already in the planning stages when the coronavirus pandemic began locally in March, but their willingness to push forward shows the companies recognize the Decatur market is growing.
“We really do have a great restaurant scene here in Decatur,” Brown said. “They also see how many new residential developments we have. They know that means more people and more potential customers.”
Buenavista plans to build an out-parcel business in Point Mallard Centre, anchored by Publix grocery store, on Point Mallard Parkway.
According to the company website, this will be Buenavista’s fourth restaurant. It also has restaurants in Scottsboro, Huntsville and Madison.
Freddy’s will be part of a three-business out-parcel at 2804 Spring Ave. S.W. in front of Walmart.
Based in Wichita, Kansas, Freddy’s now has restaurants in at least 31 states and the Middle East. The restaurant features steakburgers, hot dogs, chicken sandwiches and frozen custard.
More than a year after announcing plans to build in Decatur and then finally demolishing the old Calvary Assembly of God church building it had purchased, Aldi presented a site plan Tuesday to the Planning Commission.
The company plans to build a 19,209-square-foot store at Glenn Street and Beltline Road Southwest. Aldi will have to build Milligan Street at the rear of its 9.77-acre property to city specifications. The city will then maintain it.
Milligan Street will be blocked off by the city on the south end of the property.
An Aldi spokesman was not available to comment on details of its construction plans.
