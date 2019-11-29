For Steve Bardill, having a tasty Thanksgiving dinner served at no cost is like an answer to his prayers.
The 59-year-old Navy veteran from Decatur is no longer homeless, but he doesn’t have to think back too many years to remember living in a tent and not having anything to eat on Thanksgiving.
Bardill was among the 50 or so people who gathered at the Hands Across Decatur dining room Thursday morning for a traditional Thanksgiving meal.
“I was homeless for a long time, probably 10 years,” said Bardill, who served on the USS Constellation aircraft carrier before becoming a truck driver. “Living in a tent in the woods behind some of the grocery stores in town was not fun. Some of the people in those homeless camps are here today. They call me the king of the homeless. I remember some days I didn’t have anything to eat. One time I ate candy Christmas decorations because I was so hungry. Today, the food here is wonderful. We’re here for a great dinner and with great people and friends.”
It was the third Thanksgiving dinner hosted by HAD, a nonprofit organization with an all-volunteer staff.
Bardill said he made some bad decisions involving alcohol, quit his truck driving job and became homeless in 2009. “I bought a tent and fold-up chair and moved to the woods,” he said. “… I hopped on a train one night when it was about 14 degrees, and thought it was taking me to Panama City Beach. It ended up going around and around in circles in the Birmingham rail yard. I nearly froze to death.”
He has been in a house in Southwest Decatur for the past three years but said life is still a struggle for him living on a disability check.
“If it wasn’t for people like Brother Harold Coomer (pastor of Harold Coomer Evangelistic Association) and Hands Across Decatur, I don’t know where I would be,” he said. “I don’t have a family.”
Sitting near him at the dinner table was Angela Ciszek. The 57-year-old was also formerly homeless but now has an apartment in Decatur. “This meal is a blessing from God. That’s all I can say about it,” Ciszek said. “The people who made this all happen and able to feed all of us are truly saints to us all.”
She said she was trying to live on $700 a month with two teenage sons after her divorce. “The court gave custody of my sons to my ex. I lost my house. I remember putting clothes in my car and living in it,” she said. “The devil tried to get me to kill myself. But God saved me, and I started going to the Salvation Army and missions. (HAD) has helped save my life. If it wasn’t for Hands Across Decatur, I wouldn’t have had a Thanksgiving dinner today. I’m thankful for this meal, my two sons and my four grandchildren.”
Ciszek enjoyed turkey, dressing, macaroni, sweet potato pie, deviled eggs, carrots and cranberries Thursday.
HAD board member Candace Burnham and her husband Darin were two of seven volunteers who helped prepare and serve the dinner at the HAD office on Fourth Avenue Southeast.
“It is good to see the people here and having the social interaction,” said Candace, a HAD board member. “They see each other as family and it is so wonderful to be able to provide dinner for them.”
She said area churches and restaurants such as J.W. Steakhouse in Priceville provided some of the food.
But not all free Thanksgiving dinners were for needy. The Fraternal Order of Eagles Area 4185 in Decatur had food for about 200 people, who were likely to be eating alone if not for the Eagles.
About 15 volunteers at the Eagles, a nonprofit organization that raises money for charitable organizations, began preparing food about 7 a.m. Thursday, according to area president Charles Davis.
“I would have had a meal today alone, but here I am with my friends,” said Charles Winton of Decatur. “The members here are like family to me. Dinner is always better when you eat with family and friends.”
James Hill of Decatur and Barbara Usrey of Hazel Green were at Winton’s table enjoying fellowship with him.
“It’s all about fellowship,” Hill said.
Other Decatur organizations offering free meals Thursday were Decatur Church of Christ, Austinville United Methodist Church and Epic Church.
