Teachers and coaches say Decatur High School senior Mac Hillis is the embodiment of the school’s motto: pride, tradition and excellence.
He's one of 227 students in the school's class of 2023 who will graduate Monday at 7:30 p.m. at Ogle Stadium.
Now the student body president for the Red Raiders, Hillis has close ties to the school. His mother, Mary Hillis, worked as an assistant principal at Decatur High before taking a position as an administrator at the Career Academies.
“I love this school,” the graduating senior said. “I love everything about it. My mom was the assistant principal here for 25 years — I grew up here literally running through the halls.”
Hillis will attend Auburn University in the fall to study building science, a major focused on construction and project management.
A self-proclaimed “shy kid,” Hillis ran for student body president after serving the previous three years as a representative for student council.
“It’s taught me to get out of my comfort zone,” Hillis said. “I’ve had to speak at events and meet with people. It’s good for me, and I love every student in here.”
Coaches see his love for Decatur High on the field. Hillis played baseball and football at Decatur. In baseball, he pitched and played first base. In football, he backed up the quarterback and punted.
“He’s Decatur through and through,” said Decatur High baseball coach Jason Russell. “He’s a Decatur Raider all the way through.”
The Decatur native went to Eastwood Elementary and Oak Park Middle, and Russell said Hillis' character makes him stand out from the rest.
“I have a 10-year-old son who’s around all the time,” Russell said. “Mac always takes time with my son, which is really important to me. He’s not the only one on the team who does it, but Mac really goes above and beyond to throw with him, let him hit, whatever he wants to do. That’s the biggest thing to me. He’s always been good with my son.”
The first time Hillis pitched really well, Russell recalled Hillis staying levelheaded and focused the entire time. The baseball coach described Hillis as one to lead by example and said he’s always the first to congratulate a teammate.
“Not only is he a good player, a good teammate and a good person — he’s going to be a great husband, a great father and a great all-around dad one day,” Russell said.
Hillis’ said his favorite high school memories are homecoming weeks filled with floats, pep rallies and parades. He said he felt honored to play on Jere Adcock’s last team. Adcock retired from coaching football at the end of last season and had coached the Red Raiders since 1996.
“It was fun going out on a good year because we went 9-3,” Hillis said. “This year we were all best friends, so we just played better together. That helped.”
Ginny Owens, a 10th grade math teacher at Decatur High, said everyone wants to be friends with Hillis.
“Every time I have ever seen him, he’s smiling,” Owens said. “He’s just an easy personality — friendly and warm by nature, as are his parents.”
Owens met Hillis nine years ago when she started teaching at Decatur High. When Hillis was a child, she recalled, he was as warm, likeable and as levelheaded as he is today. She said watching Hillis grow, and teaching him during his sophomore year, has been a joy.
“He leads by example and is very conscious of others, which I think is a great thing,” Owens said. “He’s just an all-American young man.”
