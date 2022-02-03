Decatur High graduate Beau Claborn saw a familiar but unexpected face while attending the grueling Army Ranger School at Fort Benning, Georgia.
Both Claborn, a specialist with the 75th Ranger Regiment at Fort Benning, and fellow Decatur High graduate Lt. Adam Rodriguez with the 10th Mountain Division at Fort Drum, New York, graduated from Ranger School on Friday.
“I don’t think we ever met before really, and Beau walked up to me and asked if I was Adam from Decatur,” said Rodriguez, a 2016 graduate of Decatur High.
Claborn graduated from Decatur High two years after Rodriguez, but both were active in the JROTC program.
They graduated from Ranger School after two months of intense training. The training is in three phases: darby phase, mountain phase and Florida phase. The darby phase lasts three weeks, followed by the other two phases.
“They call it, ‘crawl, walk, run,’” Claborn said. “This first phase is crawl, so that’s the easiest.”
Claborn said he introduced himself to Rodriguez during the darby phase, where cadets learn about troop-leading procedures, the principles of patrolling, demolitions, field craft and basic battle drills.
“I don’t even remember where we were at during darby phase, but our companies walked past each other and I saw him and thought I recognized him from Decatur High,” Claborn said.
Claborn was in Charlie Company at Ranger School and Rodriguez was in Alpha Company.
Rodriguez laughed as he remembered the darby phase.
“You’re so sleep deprived and food deprived at that point in time, there’s this thing you do called ‘darby dancing,'” Rodriguez said. “It’s basically where you fall asleep standing up and you just randomly fall back. It’s crazy.”
Claborn and Rodriguez take pride in having been a part of the Decatur JROTC program.
“When I was in high school, I would’ve sacrificed life and limb to get enrolled into that class, and it paid dividends for me,” Rodriguez said. “Col. (Michael) Snyder offered me lots of mentorship, and he’s the reason I’m an officer in the Army, because he guided me down the right path.”
“It’s crazy that we both ended up in Ranger school,” Claborn said. “We used everything Col. Snyder taught us in JROTC.”
Snyder, a retired lieutenant colonel who has been Decatur High’s JROTC senior army instructor since 2015, said both Claborn and Rodriguez raised the bar in the program.
“They both established and set a goal of wanting to serve in the Army," Snyder said. "Rodriguez went and did it at the collegiate level, earning an ROTC scholarship that helped him pay for his schooling. He was our battalion commander at Decatur JROTC.”
Snyder said Claborn achieved the rank of company commander his senior year at Decatur High.
Snyder said Ranger School at Fort Benning is one of the hardest, most recognized military training courses in the world.
“It’s no joke, so for them to graduate is a big deal,” Snyder said. “I think what’s serendipitous, or divine, is that they really didn’t know each other at all.”
Rodriguez's 10th Mountain Division at Fort Drum is a light infantry unit with origins dating back to the War of 1812.
“We specialize in arctic mountain warfare,” Rodriguez said.
In the 75th Ranger Regiment, Claborn is an analyst.
“I’m a geospatial intelligence analyst,” Claborn said. “We work with satellites and we pull different imagery and gather intel.”
