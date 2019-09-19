The Mental Health Association in Morgan County will hold a free educational seminar on the anxieties and stresses impacting children. Nieshia McClain Brown with Birmingham Anxiety & Trauma Therapy will lead the seminar for parents, teachers and counselors on Monday, 6-7 p.m., at Decatur Utilities, 1002 Central Parkway S.W.
The seminar will address how to deal with anxiety, depression, low self-esteem, obsessive compulsive disorder, conduct disorders and ADHD in children. According to Susan Claborn, executive director of the Mental Health Association in Morgan County, one in eight children live with some type of anxiety.
To register for the seminar, call 256-353-1160 or visit mhainmc.net.
