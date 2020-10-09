Steve Hall said the best part of his new job as Decatur Heritage Christian Academy’s head of school involves working with students of all ages, from kindergartners to seniors in high school.
“I love the ability and the idea of having a family come to us with a child who’s very young, just starting out school, and then to develop a relationship with that family, to serve them all the way through until their son or daughter is ready to go to college,” Hall said.
Hall, 53, said he also appreciates that on a particularly stressful day, he can head to the elementary school halls for some comedic relief.
“If you’re having a rough day, the best place to go is just walking up and down the elementary school hallway. Those kids will make you smile every time. I love that,” said Hall, who began his new job this summer after his hiring was announced in February.
Lucy Orr, a senior at DHCA who has attended the school since kindergarten, said Hall creates a positive learning environment for students.
“He has great vision for the school and is excited about being here. This positivity is contagious and has extended to the teachers and student body,” Orr said.
Growing up, Hall’s parents worked in education; his father was a founding member of Westminster Christian Academy in St. Louis, Missouri, and his mother worked as a bookkeeper for the school. Hall said his family’s background in education, combined with his own experiences attending Westminster as a student, led him to pursue education after graduation.
“I was always around education,” Hall said. “ … Frankly, my experiences in high school, I had some amazing teachers, just really talented, amazing teachers who truly impacted my life, and it just seemed to me like the greatest idea ever to do that for a living.”
After graduating from college, Hall returned to Westminster where he worked for 25 years. He spent five years teaching middle school history and Bible, 15 years as the middle school’s principal, and five years as both a teacher and principal. Afterward, he worked as head of a private Christian school in Elgin, Illinois, for six years. Most recently, he moved to Decatur in June to start as head of school for DHCA, where he is now in his 32nd year as an educator. He and his wife Susan have three adult sons.
Hall, who earned his bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Covenant College near Chattanooga, said he’s happy he found his way back to the Southeast and its “laid-back and easygoing nature to life.”
Hall said he segued from teaching into administration due to encouragement from others in his master’s program, after initially thinking he would spend his entire career in the classroom.
“Administration was something that I absolutely did not ever want to do,” Hall said. “These same administrators (from my master’s program) would be coming back to me and being very gracious to me and saying things like, ‘You have gifts here, would you think about ever coming to my school?’ … That simply sparked in my own mind, maybe I’m misperceiving something about myself, maybe this administration thing is something that I have some ability to do.”
--
COVID-19
Most of DHCA’s students are attending school in-person, Hall said.
“We started the year with 21 students choosing to do at-home (learning) and we have 300 kids here, basically,” he said. “Currently we have 11 at home … and of those 11, four are scheduled to return to be in class.”
Hall said the pandemic has posed challenges and that there’s no perfect solution, but that administrators worked hard to make it possible for students to return to in-person learning this fall.
“Our responsibility is to provide a safe environment for the kids,” Hall said. “The truth is, there’s no such thing as that risk-free solution.”
Because DHCA is a private school, Hall said, it has some advantages over public schools when it comes to handling the pandemic.
“By virtue of class size … we’re able to manage the risk and mitigate the infection, and frankly provide stronger instructional experiences because of that," Hall said.
Ty Patterson, the school's dean of students and student activities, said Hall’s transition to DHCA has been smooth despite the ongoing pandemic.
“Can you imagine moving across the country in the middle of a pandemic? Needless to say, there were quite a few Zoom meetings,” Patterson said. “Mr. Hall was able to start in June and hit the ground running. He helped with the staffing and scheduling needs of the school this summer as well as developed our COVID protocol and designed our back-to-school plan.”
--
Financial challenges
Hall said the most challenging part of working at a private school is managing the school’s finances.
“It’s expensive to run schools,” Hall said. “ … At Christian schools, tuition does not cover the full cost of education. The full cost of education can be anywhere from 11-, 12-thousand dollars. We’re not charging that. So, the money has to come from somewhere else (such as donations).”
He said the pandemic has not eased the financial burden that private schools are facing. In addition to increased costs to handle the pandemic, Hall said enrollment has dropped by between 25 and 30 students due to concerns that school could go virtual.
“School’s rolling again, and we’re optimistic that people are going to see the good work that’s happening here, and we’ll be able to get those wheels moving and recover those numbers," Hall said.
