Decatur Heritage Christian Academy student Mia Suggs wants to carry on her family legacy that goes back to the Revolutionary War.
“I want to serve my country, maybe as a military lawyer,” she said.
On Monday, in a program befitting a hero, Suggs was one of the more than 500 Decatur Heritage students to say “thank you” to military veterans who occupied the gymnasium floor.
The program included veterans from every war since World War II, and students from kindergarten to high school waved American flags and played patriotic songs for almost 90 minutes to honor every branch of the military.
“I like this,” Harold Belletete said as he walked through the school’s Hall of Honor where pictures of veterans related to Decatur Heritage students were posted.
Belletete served in the Army from 1966-1986 and fought in Vietnam.
George Marsh, 79 and a Navy veteran who served from 1958-1962, echoed Belletete’s sentiment.
“It’s impressive,” he said about the hall leading to the gymnasium where a massive flag served as a backdrop for the school’s program. “It’s such a tribute and an honor to see students show so much patriotism.”
Belletete, 74 and commander of American Legion Post 15 in Decatur, doesn’t have a relative at Decatur Heritage, but he attends the annual event and enjoys the posters because they “give students an opportunity to learn about family members who have served.”
Suggs, a junior, knows about some of her family members who have served and understands that the sacrifices of veterans are why she can “come to school and feel safe and express her views about anything.”
Two generations of her family were part of the Hall of Honor and their service, along with the movie “Pearl Harbor,” is what Suggs said inspired her to want to “give something back to the military.”
World War II started in September 1939, but the U.S. didn’t enter the war until after the Japanese bombed an American fleet in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, on December 7, 1941. Suggs said she “cried for hours” after watching the movie and was so impressed with the level of teamwork that she wanted to help the military.
She’s from a family of veterans and her grandfather, Dennis Suggs, was one of the veterans the school honored on Monday. He was an Army chief warrant officer who served from 1969-2002.
Dennis Suggs said his family’s military service dates back to the Revolutionary War and family members fought on both sides during the Civil War.
He said his great-grandfather drove a wagon for the Union Army and another family member served in a Confederate infantry unit in Georgia.
“We’ve always had the feeling that we had to give back to our country,” said 68-year-old Suggs, adding that the military gave him more than he gave back.
He said people in America too often take freedom for granted “and I know because I have been in countries where people didn’t have freedom.”
Willis Orr and Aiden Waldrep, both ninth grade students, said veterans programs are important because it’s an opportunity to remind people that freedom didn’t come without sacrifices. The United States will observe Veterans Day next Monday.
“People paid a heavy price for our freedom and some made the ultimate sacrifice,” said Orr, whose grandfather and uncle were in the Hall of Honor.
Waldrep said his father, Darren Waldrep, and late grandfather, Franklin Waldrep, served in the military.
“They have done so much for us,” Aiden Waldrep said of veterans. “This is something small, but it’s good to tell them thanks and to let them know we have not forgotten about their service.”
